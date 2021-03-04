Technology News
OnePlus 8T Gets ‘Average’ Score in DxOMark Camera Test, Low Light Performance Suffers

OnePlus 8T features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2021 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: DxOMark

OnePlus 8T sits alongside the cheaper Pixel 4a in DxOMark’s camera rankings

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T offers good exposure in most conditions
  • DxOMark gave the OnePlus 8T a score of 115 in photo performance
  • The phone reportedly suffers from high noise in low light scenarios

OnePlus 8T DxOMark camera test has fetched the flagship phone only an average score. DxOMark has a slew of tests designed to test specific performance points of a phone's camera, such as nighttime performance, zoom quality, video quality, dynamic range, and more. The OnePlus 8T scored 111 overall, which puts it in the lower half of DxOMark's camera rankings alongside the Sony Xperia 5 Mark II, the Google Pixel 4a, and the Huawei Mate 20 X. DxOMark also noted that low light camera performance of the OnePlus 8T is quite poor.

DxOMark says that colour rendering of the OnePlus 8T cameras is inaccurate in both photo and video modes under normal light, and the inaccuracy becomes even more pronounced in low light. According to DxOMark reviewers, the phone generally has limited dynamic range, and low light photos and videos come with a lot of noise. Medium- and long-range zoom shots are said to lose detail and add noise as well. The benchmarking site also found focus instabilities in low light with the OnePlus 8T cameras.

The phone gets an overall score of 111, with 115 for photography, 52 for zoom, and 102 for videography. This put the phone in the bottom half of DxOMark's camera rankings, where it sits alongside the much-cheaper Google Pixel 4a and the Sony Xperia 5 Mark II. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P40 sit one spot above the OnePlus 8T with a score of 112, while the LG Wing and the Mi 9 sit below with a score of 110. For reference, the highest-scoring phone in DxOMark's camera rankings is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ with a score of 139.

It's not all bad for the OnePlus 8T as the cameras offer good exposure in most conditions, a wide depth of field, and good bokeh performance, according to the test. When shooting under ideal lighting conditions, the video stabilisation is said to work well and there is low noise.

“Its camera's primary module is capable of delivering mostly pleasant images and video clips, as long as you stay away from low light,” says the DxOMark review.

The OnePlus 8T features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently priced at Rs. 42,999 on Amazon and OnePlus India website.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory

