OnePlus 8T to Feature 6.55-Inch 120Hz Display, Company CEO Pete Lau Confirms

OnePlus 8T has been confirmed to come equipped with a 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The company CEO Pete Lau confirmed to a publication that it will be the first time that the company has used a 2.5D flexible panel on the OnePlus 8T. Apart from that, the executive also said that the handset will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent. Lau also claims that the OnePlus 8T's screen will offer “the highest colour accuracy possible across the industry”.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has told TechRadar about the display of the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone. Lau confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch display that is the same as its predecessor, the OnePlus 8. The biggest change that we will get to see is the refresh rate. While the OnePlus 8 features a Fluid AMOLED display 90Hz with refresh rate, the OnePlus 8T will include a 120Hz refresh rate. Lau says that the handset should deliver “a buttery smooth display experience” and improve the “overall viewing and gaming experience considerably.”

Lau added that the OnePlus 8T will also come equipped with a 2.5D flexible panel. “Compared to regular panels, the 2.5D flexible screen offers an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits,” the executive has been quoted as saying. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8T display will feature a 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio that is greater than the OnePlus 8 Pro (90.8 percent), OnePlus 8 (88.7 percent) and recently launched OnePlus Nord (86.7 percent).

The OnePlus CEO also says that the OnePlus 8T screen will offer “the highest colour accuracy possible across the industry” as the company “ran the panels through the same rigorous color calibration process as the OnePlus 8 series and reached a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3”. This essentially means that the images will be detailed, crisp, sharp and true-to-life. The display is also claimed to pass DisplayMate's screen tests to achieve an overall rating of A+.

The confirmation comes a day after tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the alleged specifications and price of the OnePlus 8T. In a tweet, the tipster claimed that the smartphone would feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. Tipster also shared the alleged European prices of the smartphone claiming that the handset will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.

