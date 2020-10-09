Technology News
  OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Option Confirmed, Official Renders Listed on Online Site Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Option Confirmed, Official Renders Listed on Online Site Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 8T has also leaked in a Lunar Silver colour option as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 October 2020 14:17 IST
OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Option Confirmed, Official Renders Listed on Online Site Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 8T rear camera module has been shifted to the side

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T official renders have been listed on JD.com
  • The phone is teased to have a quad camera setup at the back
  • OnePlus 8T Is all set to launch on October 14

OnePlus 8T is all set to launch on October 14 and ahead of that the company has released an official video teasing the back panel design of the phone. OnePlus also confirmed the arrival of an Aquamarine Green colour option, and renders of this colour option have separately been listed on JD.com. While the official video shows only portions of the back panel, the JD.com renders reveal OnePlus 8T design details from all angles. Another render has also surfaced online hinting at a Lunar Silver colour option as well.

In a forum post, CEO Pete Lau releases more information about the OnePlus 8T. He reveals that the phone will be available in an Aquamarine Green colour option and a video has been shared revealing the back panel design. The OnePlus 8T sees a shift in camera module to the side, whereas the OnePlus 8 had it in the centre. The OnePlus 8T is teased to have a quad camera setup at the back placed inside a rectangular-shaped module. The back panel has a glossy finish; at least the Aquamarine Green option is confirmed to have one.

The OnePlus 8T is also listed on JD.com ahead of the launch, and renders from all angles have been made live. The OnePlus 8T renders are in Aquamarine Green here as well, and it shows that the phone will have a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left. The phone has the same camera module as seen in the video, and the four camera are accompanied by flash and what seems to be a laser autofocus sensor. The power button and the toggle switch are on the right spine whereas the volume buttons sit on the left edge.oneplus 8t jd com OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T has been listed on JD.com

At the bottom, the OnePlus 8T has the USB Type-C port the speaker grille, and SIM tray slot. JD.com has teased specifications like 120Hz display refresh rate and 65W fast charging support. The e-commerce site is taking registrations of interest for now.

oneplus 8t ishan agarwal OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T leaked in a SIlver Lunar colour option
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal shared a Lunar Silver render of the OnePlus 8T. This render seems to have a matte finish as opposed to the Aquamarine Green option which is confirmed to have a glossy base.

The company has been teasing details of the OnePlus 8T regularly, and it is also confirmed to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. Lau recently also confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Pro will launch alongside, and only the OnePlus 8T will debut this year.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Camera, OnePlus 8T Render, OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green, OnePlus
