OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is teased to arrive soon. The phone was launched earlier this week, and now the company has taken to social media to tease the arrival of the new variant. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be up for pre-orders from November 4. The company has partnered with CD Projekt Red to design this model. A tipster has leaked the possible price of this limited edition phone and has shared its possible storage + RAM configuration.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition pre-orders, expected price

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been teased by the company on Weibo. The teaser video shows visuals of the game and confirms the arrival of the new model. The post confirms that pre-sale will begin on November 4 in China. There is no clarity on whether this model will launch outside of China.

The post does not reveal design details of this special edition, but a tipster on Weibo shares presentation slides shown at the OnePlus 8T event for the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. It hints that the upcoming model may have black and yellow accents. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is tipped to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and may be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,600). The retail package of this edition may also be different from the standard model.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition specifications

Apart from the design changes, this OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition should have identical specifications as the standard model. It is expected to run on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Speaking of optics, the OnePlus 8T features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, you get a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition should be backed by a 4,500mAh battery - that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

