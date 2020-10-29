OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone has been teased once again, this time by OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The limited edition phone was first teased a couple weeks ago and at the time, the company shared that pre-orders will start from November 4. The new teaser shows off the top of the phone with yellow accents on what looks like a grey back panel. It is in line with the theme of highly anticipated upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077.

CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, took to Weibo to share a teaser image of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. It shows the top of the phone with yellow accents and the black camera module with the Cyberpunk 2077 branding on it. The back panel seems to have a grey textured finish. No more information about the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition was revealed in the Weibo post.

The previous teaser came from OnePlus through Weibo and showed off the side of the phone, which also has yellow accents. The company shared that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be up for pre-orders starting November 4 in China. While the specifications of the phone are unclear, it will most likely come with the same internals as the OnePlus 8T.

A known tipster shared on Weibo that the limited edition OnePlus 8T may come with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and may be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,600). It is unclear if the phone will make its way to the Indian market.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition specifications (expected)

The phone is expected to run Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It may feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected retain the same quad rear camera setup as well. The phone should come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

