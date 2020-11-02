Technology News
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in Collaboration With CD Projekt Red: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is backed by the 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 November 2020 14:44 IST
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in Collaboration With CD Projekt Red: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has gloss panels on the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,999
  • OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has a huge camera module
  • The phone comes in a single 12GB + 256GB configuration

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been launched in China and it brings a unique design for the regular OnePlus 8T. The variant features a large camera module on the back that covers the entire top section of the phone. While the cameras retain their original configuration from the OnePlus 8T, the module on the back comes with branding of Cyberpunk 2077 - the highly-anticipated new game by CD Projekt Red. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is covered with yellow and black accents. There is only a single RAM and storage configuration for the limited edition variant.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition price

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,500) for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. It is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting November 11. As of now, OnePlus has not shared details about international availability and pricing, including for the Indian market.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition specifications

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with the same specifications as the regular OnePlus 8T. The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition runs HydrogenOS based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and the Adreno 650 GPU, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is the only option here.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, you get a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

The phone comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

In terms of aesthetics, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with the Cyberpunk game theme on the outside, with a black carbon finish on the back that is flanked by two glossy panels. There is a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 branding on the back as well. It also comes with a preloaded theme that goes in line with the Cyberpunk aesthetic. There are some audio changes as well that bring the Cyberpunk theme to life. The retail box for the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is black with yellow text, however, the power cable and charging brick do not continue the theme, and have the regular red and white colour. You also get a case with clear top and bottom areas. On the inside of the retail box, you will find a map of Night City, the setting for Cyberpunk 2077 the game.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

