OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is all set to launch on November 2. The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch date of this new model. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is teased to have yellow and grey accents. OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited edition handset. Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10. There is no clarity on whether this OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will launch in the Indian market or not.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition launch date, sale details

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will launch on November 2. In a new Weibo post, OnePlus details that the launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11.30am IST). The poster shows a shadow of the phone with slight accents of yellow on the edges. The retail package of this edition may also be different from the standard model.

OnePlus has already confirmed earlier that the phone will be up for pre-orders from November 4 in China. It is unclear if the phone will make its way to the Indian market. Past leaks suggest the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition may be configured with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It may be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,600).

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition specifications

This new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to see design changes, but specifications are likely to be identical to the OnePlus 8T standard model. The phone may run on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, you get a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Connectivity options OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition may include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone should be backed by a 4,500mAh battery - that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.