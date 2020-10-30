Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition pre-orders will begin on November 4.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 October 2020 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to have same specifications as OnePlus 8T

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is tipped to be priced at CNY 3,999
  • It is unclear if the phone will make its way to the Indian market
  • OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition may don yellow and grey accents

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is all set to launch on November 2. The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch date of this new model. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is teased to have yellow and grey accents. OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited edition handset. Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10. There is no clarity on whether this OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will launch in the Indian market or not.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition launch date, sale details

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will launch on November 2. In a new Weibo post, OnePlus details that the launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11.30am IST). The poster shows a shadow of the phone with slight accents of yellow on the edges. The retail package of this edition may also be different from the standard model.

OnePlus has already confirmed earlier that the phone will be up for pre-orders from November 4 in China. It is unclear if the phone will make its way to the Indian market. Past leaks suggest the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition may be configured with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It may be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,600).

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition specifications

This new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to see design changes, but specifications are likely to be identical to the OnePlus 8T standard model. The phone may run on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, you get a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Connectivity options OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition may include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone should be backed by a 4,500mAh battery - that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Price, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Specifications, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Date, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Sets a Quarterly Record in India, Working ‘Really Hard’ to Solve Supply Constraints: CEO Tim Cook

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  3. Indian Army Launches WhatsApp-Like Indigenous Messaging App SAI
  4. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  5. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  6. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  7. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  8. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
  9. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  10. LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  2. Redmi K40 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Website With Model Number M2011K2C
  3. Marvell to Buy Inphi in $10 Billion Chip Deal to Bolster Data Centre, 5G Business
  4. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2
  5. Instagram Pauses Recent Search Listings in US to Stop Fake Election News
  6. Apple Sets a Quarterly Record in India, Working ‘Really Hard’ to Solve Supply Constraints: CEO Tim Cook
  7. Samsung Regains Top Spot in Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Huawei Drops to Second and Xiaomi is Third: Analyst Reports
  8. Earth-Sized Free Floating Rogue Planet Discovered in Milky Way
  9. Steam Halloween Sale Underway, Discounts on Control, Doom Eternal, Death Stranding, and More
  10. OnePlus' HeyMelody App Lets You Download Updates for Its Earbuds and Oppo's
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com