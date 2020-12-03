Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release

OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T Closed Beta programme for 200 people only.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2020 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release

You need to have OnePlus 8T smartphone to participate in the programme

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T Closed Beta programme goes live
  • Users need to fill a survey form to participate
  • OnePlus 8T users will be required to sign an NDA to maintain secrecy

OnePlus 8T users have been offered the opportunity to test new OxygenOS builds and features before their public release by joining its Closed Beta programme that has been kicked off for a limited number of people. Although the Closed Beta programme lets the OnePlus 8T users receive early releases and communicate directly with OnePlus staff, it sometimes requires flashing new builds that could cause data loss. Since users are receiving the new builds and features for testing purposes, they may face some hiccups or issues.

The OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Closed Beta programme is open for 200 people. Each member in the programme will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with OnePlus to maintain absolute secrecy about the new offerings they get under the beta testing.

In terms of eligibility, you need to have a OnePlus 8T smartphone and be an active member on the OnePlus Community forums to participate in the Closed Beta programme. You'll also be required to communicate with OnePlus staff for feedback and bug reports. This will take place through Slack.

“The closed Beta programme is an opportunity for us to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on that. It also helps us to find major bugs at an early stage and release more stable Open Beta and MP (official) builds,” the company wrote in a forum post announcing the Closed Beta programme for OnePlus 8T.

If you want to help OnePlus fix bugs and improve the experience before making it available to Open Beta and public releases of OxygenOS, you can apply online by filling a survey form. The company will communicate if you stand eligible and come within the window of 200 people.

This is, of course, not the first time that OnePlus brought a Closed Beta programme for its latest smartphone. In fact, Closed Beta programmes are a part of the company's software development cycle that help develop new OxygenOS versions and bring new features to the public.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme, OnePlus 8T Closed Beta, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones

Related Stories

    OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    Trending Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
    2. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
    3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
    4. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
    5. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
    6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
    7. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
    8. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
    9. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
    10. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
    2. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
    3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones
    4. Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars
    5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
    6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed
    7. Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report
    8. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer, Launch Expected on December 10
    9. TikTok US Ban: Appeals Court Schedules December 14 Hearing on App Store Block
    10. WeChat Blocks Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Message in Doctored Image Dispute With China
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com