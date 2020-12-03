OnePlus 8T users have been offered the opportunity to test new OxygenOS builds and features before their public release by joining its Closed Beta programme that has been kicked off for a limited number of people. Although the Closed Beta programme lets the OnePlus 8T users receive early releases and communicate directly with OnePlus staff, it sometimes requires flashing new builds that could cause data loss. Since users are receiving the new builds and features for testing purposes, they may face some hiccups or issues.

The OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Closed Beta programme is open for 200 people. Each member in the programme will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with OnePlus to maintain absolute secrecy about the new offerings they get under the beta testing.

In terms of eligibility, you need to have a OnePlus 8T smartphone and be an active member on the OnePlus Community forums to participate in the Closed Beta programme. You'll also be required to communicate with OnePlus staff for feedback and bug reports. This will take place through Slack.

“The closed Beta programme is an opportunity for us to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on that. It also helps us to find major bugs at an early stage and release more stable Open Beta and MP (official) builds,” the company wrote in a forum post announcing the Closed Beta programme for OnePlus 8T.

If you want to help OnePlus fix bugs and improve the experience before making it available to Open Beta and public releases of OxygenOS, you can apply online by filling a survey form. The company will communicate if you stand eligible and come within the window of 200 people.

This is, of course, not the first time that OnePlus brought a Closed Beta programme for its latest smartphone. In fact, Closed Beta programmes are a part of the company's software development cycle that help develop new OxygenOS versions and bring new features to the public.

