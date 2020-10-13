OnePlus 8T launch is just over a day away and the leaks aren't stopping. A few more details about the OnePlus 8T have been tipped ahead of the October 14 event. Separately, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau tweeted about the OnePlus 8T's dimensions and weight. The new information, clubbed with the phone's previously leaked appearances and its current listing on Amazon, give us a fair idea about what to expect from the OnePlus 8T launch. OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new 10,000mAh powerbank that it might launch soon.

OnePlus 8T specifications (confirmed)

Starting with the latest, Lau's recent tweet reveals that the OnePlus 8T will be 8.4mm thick and weigh 188g. To give you a comparison, the iPhone 11 that will soon be marked down on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival and come in a bundled offer on the Apple India online store's Diwali offer, is slightly thinner at 8.2mm and weighs 190g. What we also know for sure is that the OnePlus 8T ships with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, a detail confirmed by Lau in a blog post. OnePlus has also confirmed that its latest flagship will support 5G, come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and have Aquamarine Green as one of the colour options. The phone's Amazon listing notes USB Type-C 65W fast charging support as one of its top features. Apart from the phone, OnePlus will also be launching the Buds Z TWS and the Bullets Wireless Z on October 14.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

The possible camera leak comes from a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). According to Sharma, the OnePlus 8T's quad rear camera setup will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Conspicuous by its absence here is a telephoto lens. The front camera could be a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

According to a previously leaked appearance on Amazon Germany website, OnePlus 8T is likely to have a 4,500mAh battery, come in two 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants, and have a starting price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,000). But according to Vietnamese tipster Chun (@chunvn8888), the OnePlus 8T could start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,000). Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify both the claims. The OnePlus 8T is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and not the more advanced Snapdragon 865+.

OnePlus Powerbank

OnePlus is also reportedly coming up with a new 10,000mAh powerbank. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), who tweeted its specifications, the powerbank will support 18W fast charging and offer three – two USB-A and one USB-C – ports. While Agarwal made no mention of a launch date, the powerbank is likely to come in black and green colour options and is expected to cost between Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 1,400.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

