OnePlus 8T Battery Specifications Confirmed, Warp Charge 65 Announced Ahead of October 14 Launch

OnePlus 8T with the 4,500mAh battery will be charged fully in 39 minutes — thanks to Warp Charge 65.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 September 2020 19:08 IST
OnePlus 8T is touted to get 58 percent of power in just 15 minutes

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T Warp Charge 65 fast charging has been confirmed
  • The OnePlus phone will have two battery cells
  • OnePlus 8T will come with an encryption chip and 12 temperature sensors

OnePlus 8T will come with a 4,500mAh battery and support Warp Charge 65, OnePlus confirmed through a post on its community forums. This will be an upgrade when comparing with the OnePlus 8 as that model debuted in April with a 4,300mAh battery that supported Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 8T is set to launch in India on October 14. The new smartphone is rumoured to be more expensive than the OnePlus 8 but may include a series of upgrades to justify the price increase.

OnePlus 8T battery specifications

As per the forum post, the OnePlus 8T with the 4,500mAh battery would be charged fully in 39 minutes and almost 58 percent in just 15 minutes — thanks to the proprietary Warp Charge 65 technology. The rumour mill already suggested the battery capacity and the new charging technology on the OnePlus 8T.

“Warp Charge 65 is more than just an iteration of our signature fast charging technology. It's an entirely new and convenient experience,” OnePlus said in the forum post.

OnePlus recently teased that the OnePlus 8T would come with dual-cell batteries. This means that there will be two cells at a capacity of 2,250mAh each. “With this new setup, both batteries can charge at more than 30W simultaneously while staying cool even when using the phone,” the company noted.

In addition to the battery details, OnePlus revealed that the Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter supporting the faster charging on the OnePlus 8T would come with a dual-end USB Type-C port design and support up to 45W PD fast charge. The charger will also come with backward compatibility and support previous charging protocols. This means that it would be used for charging any OnePlus device — not only the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus highlighted in the post that to provide safety along with faster charging on the OnePlus 8T, it would use an additional encryption chip to the charger and cable as well as 12 temperature sensors. The company also mentioned that a new heat dissipation system had been included in the new OnePlus phone to maintain the charging temperature.

“All of these features have been added to ensure that Warp Charge 65 is not only lightning fast but also safe to use at any time,” the company said.

As the OnePlus 8T launch is still a few weeks away, OnePlus is likely to bring some more confirmations around the new phone in the coming days.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus, Warp Charge 65
Realme SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size Launching in India Soon

