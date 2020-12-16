Technology News
OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and OnePlus TV to Get Discounts During 7th Anniversary Sale on December 17

OnePlus is offering special discounts to those who visit the OnePlus offline stores on December 17.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 December 2020 20:14 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Y series TVs will get Rs. 1,000 off

Highlights
  • Customers will get Rs. 2,000 off on purchase of OnePlus 8T
  • Customers will get Rs. 3,000 off on purchase of OnePlus 8 Series phones
  • OnePlus has also launched OnePlus Red Cable Life bundled plan

OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 series smartphones can be purchased at discounted prices as a part of the company's ‘7th Anniversary Sale' on Thursday, December 17, OnePlus has announced. The discounts and offers can be availed on the OnePlus India website as well as the OnePlus Store app. There are special offers for those who visit the OnePlus offline stores on December 17. Apart from smartphones, the company is also offering discounts on power banks, audio products, and TVs.

Discounts on OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 series

Customers can purchase the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 Series smartphones on Amazon.in and avail up to Rs 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions, respectively. OnePlus says that customers can also avail 10 percent discount on select OnePlus audio products on Amazon.in and Flipkart on December 17 and December 18.

Discounts and offers on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app

OnePlus says that customers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and Easy EMI options, and up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express Card transactions on purchasing OnePlus smartphones from OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app and Amazon.in. Those who purchase OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus Store app will get a complimentary Rs. 500 discount voucher. The OnePlus power bank will be available at a price of Rs. 777, and there will be a 10 percent discount on all OnePlus audio products from December 17, the company said.

OnePlus Red Cable Life

OnePlus is also introducing OnePlus Red Cable Life, a new bundled proposition under Red Cable Pro plans. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 999 with benefits such as 12 months of extended warranty, 12 months of 50GB cloud storage, priority service, and complementary 12-month Amazon Prime membership.

Discounts and offers for Red Cable Club members

People who have Red Cable Club membership and own a OnePlus 3 or later phone (up to 6T) and are looking to upgrade to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8T, will get a complimentary Red Cable Care membership and a OnePlus Power Bank with the purchase. Red Cable Club members can also purchase any OnePlus smartphone at the OnePlus Experience Stores and get Red Cable Care membership (worth Rs. 2,499) for Rs. 99 from December 10 to December 31. And those who purchase a OnePlus smartphone via the OnePlus Store app within the same duration will get a complimentary Red Cable Care membership.

Discounts and offers at OnePlus offline stores

The first 10 customers who purchase the OnePlus 8T at OnePlus Experience Stores on December 17 will get a complimentary Rs 3,000 accessories coupons, 11th to 30th customers will get a complimentary Rs. 2,000 coupons, and 30th to 70th customers will get Rs. 500 accessories coupons. These coupons will be valid for a one-month period starting from the date of purchase.

Customers can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 for HDFC card transactions and EMI schemes with Bajaj Finance Limited at the offline stores. Red Cable Club members can also get up to Rs 3,000 discount when they upgrade to any OnePlus device and exchange the old one. Red Cable Club members can also avail up to 15 percent discount on smartphone spare parts, and will have to play no service fee on smartphone repairs on December 17.

Discounts and offers on OnePlus TV

On the OnePlus 7th Anniversary Sale, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of 32- and 43-inch OnePlus Y series TVs. The company is also offering up to Rs. 4,000 off for HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, as well as Debit Card EMI transactions.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T price in India, OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus TV, Red Cable

