OnePlus 8T has been launched in India as the latest entrant in the company's smartphone portfolio, following the OnePlus 8 series. With the latest launch, OnePlus continues its tradition of releasing a ‘T' series model of a flagship that it introduced earlier in the same year. OnePlus 8T comes with some changes and improvements over the regular OnePlus 8, just like other ‘T' models. It features 120Hz refresh rate display, up from the original's 90Hz. It also supports 65W fast charging, up from the OnePlus 8's 30W charging. There is also a larger battery compared to the OnePlus 8, and a quad rear camera setup instead of triple.

OnePlus 8T price in India, availability

OnePlus 8T has been launched in India in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 42,999, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 45,999. The first model comes in two colour options – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. The other variant comes in a single Aquamarine Green colour option.

OnePlus 8T will be available for purchase via Amazon India, OnePlus India website, and offline channels starting October 17 - which happens to be the start of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It will be available on October 16 in an early access sale for Amazon Prime and OnePlus Red Cable Club members. Launch offers include 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards on Amazon.in, no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank cards, Rs. 1,000 discount with HDFC Bank debit cards purchases and Rs. 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit card purchases via offline channels, with the last two offers becoming available via OnePlus.in starting October 24. OnePlus is also touting benefits worth Rs. 6,000 from Jio.

In Europe, the OnePlus 8T has been priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,600) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,300) for the 12GB+256GB variant. Pre-orders in Europe start today, and it will go on sale from October 20. In the US, it has been priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,900) for the top-end 12GB+256GB variant. Pre-orders also start today, with sales from October 23.

OnePlus 8T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8T runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and the Adreno 650 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Speaking of optics, the OnePlus 8T features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, you get a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

The OnePlus 8T has a quad rear camera setup

OnePlus 8T comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. OnePlus 8T is backed by a 4,500mAh battery - up from 4,300mAh on the OnePlus 8 - that supports 65W fast charging - what it calls Warp Charge 65. The company claims that the battery can be charged up to 100 percent in just 39 minutes and up to 58 percent in just 15 minutes. OnePlus 8T measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 188 grams. The company is touting improved heat dissipation in the new phone, and says it has the best thermal performance of any OnePlus phone.

