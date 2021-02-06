Technology News
  OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Getting January Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Getting January Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 updates also bring a host of bug fixes and optimise the experience of using long screenshots.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 February 2021 18:46 IST


The latest OnePlus 8T update comes with the version number 11.0.7.9.KB05DA in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 update comes with version 11.0.4.4.IN21DA in India
  • OnePlus 8 Pro version number is 11.0.4.4.IN11DA for India
  • Users are recommended to check for the update manually in Settings

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 are now receiving the January 2021 security patch with their latest updates. The updates also bring a host of fixes and optimise the experience of using long screenshots. The latest OnePlus 8T update comes with the version number 11.0.7.9.KB05DA in India, the OnePlus 8 update comes with version number 11.0.4.4.IN21DA, while the OnePlus 8 Pro update comes with the version number 11.0.4.4.IN11DA. OnePlus said the over-the-air (OTA) updates are incremental in nature and will be gradually rolled out to all users.

On its forums, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 smartphones have started receiving new updates that bring along the January 2021 Android security patch. The updates will reach a small percentage of users initially and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 users can check for the updates manually in Settings.

The build numbers for the OnePlus 8 update in the European region is 11.0.4.4.IN21BA and in the North American region is 11.0.4.4.IN21AA. For the OnePlus 8 Pro, the build numbers for the European region is 11.0.4.4.IN11BA and for North American region is 11.0.4.4.IN11AA. Lastly, the OnePlus 8T build number in Europe is 11.0.7.10.KB05BA and for North America is 11.0.7.9.KB05AA.

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 changelog is similar and it brings along an optimised experience of using long screenshots. It also optimises the UI display effect of the notification bar and improves the stuttering problem of some third-party applications. There are a slew of fixes with the latest update and it includes fixes for Twitter freezing and app split-screen failing to open for some users. It also fixes the issue of failure to switch the accent colour and inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers. The update also improves system stability. Video playback problem in Gallery and a noise issue on 5G calls were also resolved.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus, January 2021 Security Patch
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

