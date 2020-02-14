Technology News
OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing

OnePlus 8 appears to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2020 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ CashKaro

OnePlus 8 is rumoured to debut as early as late March or April

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 appears to have surfaced with GALILEI IN2025 codename
  • The phone could come with 8GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both could be in the pipeline

OnePlus 8, the next-generation OnePlus smartphone, has purportedly surfaced on Geekbench with a codename GALILEI IN2025. Some specifications of the new OnePlus phone have been listed in the benchmark listing. The phone appears to run Android 10 out-of-the-box and the listing shows February 12 as the upload date. OnePlus, however, hasn't yet announced any details around the official launch of the OnePlus 8. Nevertheless, an affiliate page on the Amazon India website recently suggested the development of both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Geekbench listing highlights a smartphone with the codename GALILEI IN2025 that is believed to be the OnePlus 8. It also shows specifications such as 8GB of RAM and Android 10. Further, the phone appears to have “kona” as the SoC that could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Additionally, the Geekbench listing carries a single-core score of 4,276 and a multi-core score of 12,541. These may not reflect the actual performance of the smartphone since the device could just be a prototype.

Last month, a smartphone with a codename GALILEI IN2023 surfaced on the Geekbench site that was claimed to be the OnePlus 8 Pro. It also suggested 12GB of RAM and Android 10 on the new model. Furthermore, that Geekbench listing also included the chipset codenamed kona that could be the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are rumoured to debut in late March or April. The Amazon India website also recently suggested their existence through the affiliate page. Moreover, both new OnePlus smartphones could support wireless charging and include 120Hz QHD+ Fluid Display.

