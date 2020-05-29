OnePlus 8 is all set to go on a special sale today at 12pm (noon) IST. OnePlus was supposed to open sales for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India from today, but due to production difficulties possibly caused by coronavirus, the full-fledged sale has been postponed. Instead, OnePlus 8 will go on a limited sale that will be held on Amazon India and OnePlus.in and the OnePlus 8 Pro will follow later. A number of offers are also listed on both the ecommerce sites, including a Rs. 2,000 off for SBI customers on EMI transactions.

OnePlus 8 price in India, sale time, launch offers

The OnePlus 8 is priced in India at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is listed for Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB + 256GB option comes for Rs. 49,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant comes in Glacial Greem, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow options, the 8GB + 128GB variant is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB version is only available in Glacial Green.

The special limited sale will begin at 12pm IST on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Launch offers include Rs. 2,000 off for SBI EMI customers, additional Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for pre-booked users, no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months from most major banks, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

Buyers will also get six free bonus audiobooks with Audible membership. OnePlus notes that pre-booked customers can purchase the the OnePlus 8 Series on Amazon India and OnePlus stores as and when stocks are available.

There is no clarity on when the OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India. OnePlus has said that production of the two phones has begun once again at the manufacturing plant, so the company should announce a new sale date soon.

OnePlus 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate and includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane storage options that aren't expandable via a microSD card.

The OnePlus 8 comes with the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30/ 60fps.On the selfies part, there is the 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.OnePlus has offered a 4,300mAh battery on the OnePlus 8 that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A).

