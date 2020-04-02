Technology News
'Latest' OnePlus Phone Up for Blind Sale in Germany Ahead of Official Launch

The blind box is believed to contain one of the OnePlus 8 series phones.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 April 2020 17:30 IST
OnePlus blind box will be delivered starting April 15

Highlights
  • Blind box with 'latest' OnePlus phone up for sale in Germany
  • The box is speculated to contain OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus 8 will be launched on April 14

With OnePlus 8 series official launch around the corner, a German telecommunication website is offering the 'latest' OnePlus phone as a part of a blind sale. It is, however, unclear whether the blind box will contain the OnePlus 8 or the rumoured OnePlus 8 Pro. Customers will start receiving the OnePlus phone starting April 15. To recall, OnePlus on Monday announced that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be launched on April 14, adding the phones will support 5G connectivity.

Deutsche Telekom also does not specify the colour option of the latest OnePlus phone, offered in the blind box. The listing further highlighted that customers can purchase the blind box between April 1 to April 7, adding the product will come with "exclusive OnePlus accessories." The blind sale is only limited to German residents who are 18 years and above.

Since the blind box is expected to contain either of OnePlus 8 series smartphones, it won't be a surprise if the company includes new accessories. A report had claimed that OnePlus along with upcoming flagships, may also launch a wireless charger and new wireless earbuds.

So far, the Chinese tech company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will support 5G and include 120Hz display as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company is also speculated to launch another smartphone in a new series this year, the OnePlus Z.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Blind Box
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
