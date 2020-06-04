Technology News
OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 June 2020 06:30 IST
OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 features three cameras on the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 sale starts today at 12pm (noon)
  • It will go on sale via OnePlus India website and Amazon
  • OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 44,999

OnePlus 8 will go on sale again in India today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and OnePlus website. The phone, along with the OnePlus 8 Pro, was supposed to go on open sale on May 29 but that got postponed due to production difficulties. But OnePlus 8 will be put on a fresh flash sale today via the e-commerce website and the two RAM and storage configurations will be available in two colour options. There are multiple sale offers as well for those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 8 is priced at ₹ 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹ 49,999. The phone comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus.in starting 12pm (noon).

Both platforms have some sale offers for the interested customers. Amazon and OnePlus are both offering ₹ 2,000 discount on SBI cards and this offer is valid on EMI transactions as well. Pre-booked customers will be getting additional ₹ 1,000 cashback via Amazon pay. Customers can also get up to 12 months of no cost EMI through all major banks when purchasing from either platform. Both Amazon and OnePlus are offering Jio benefits worth ₹ 6,000 on purchase of the OnePlus 8 as well.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens, housed in a hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.

The OnePlus 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage that is not expandable via a microSD card. For connectivity, you get 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T, allowing the phone to charge at 30W. The OnePlus 8 measures 160.2x 72.9x8.0mm and weighs 180 grams.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 specifications
