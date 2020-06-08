OnePlus 8 is all set to go on sale once again today via Amazon and OnePlus website in India. The new OnePlus smartphone that was launched alongside OnePlus 8 Pro was supposed to go on open sale late-last month; however, following production difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company has indefinitely postponed the release of OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus is still being sold via flash sales. OnePlus 8 comes with features like triple rear cameras, OxygenOS 10, and Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus 8 price in India, sale timing, offers

OnePlus 8 sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) today and the phone will be offered via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. OnePlus 8 price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model that is exclusive to Amazon. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models retail at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

In terms of sale offers, OnePlus offers Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards, no cost-EMI option and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.75 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is the 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

