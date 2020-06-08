Technology News
loading
OnePlus 8 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications, Offers

OnePlus 8 price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model that is exclusive to Amazon India.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 8 June 2020 07:00 IST
OnePlus 8 comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It packs a 4,300mAh battery
  • OnePlus offers three storage variants of the phone

OnePlus 8 is all set to go on sale once again today via Amazon and OnePlus website in India. The new OnePlus smartphone that was launched alongside OnePlus 8 Pro was supposed to go on open sale late-last month; however, following production difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company has indefinitely postponed the release of OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus is still being sold via flash sales. OnePlus 8 comes with features like triple rear cameras, OxygenOS 10, and Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus 8 price in India, sale timing, offers

OnePlus 8 sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) today and the phone will be offered via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. OnePlus 8 price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model that is exclusive to Amazon. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models retail at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

In terms of sale offers, OnePlus offers Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards, no cost-EMI option and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.75 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is the 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 specifications, OnePlus
Gaurav Shukla
Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Subscribers

Comment
 
 

