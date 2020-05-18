OnePlus 8 will go on sale at 2pm on Monday, May 18, on Amazon. OnePlus had said that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sale will start in India from May 29 through all channels, with a special early access sale on May 18. At the time, the company did not reveal details about the special sale but now, we know that only the OnePlus 8 will be available starting 2pm via Amazon. All three colour variants of the OnePlus 8 will be available, as well as the three RAM and storage configurations.

OnePlus 8 price, availability, offers

OnePlus 8 is available in three RAM and storage configurations. These are 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. They are priced at Rs. 41,999, Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 49,999 respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green. The sale for the OnePlus 8 starts at 2pm via Amazon with a few offers for interested customers.

SBI card users can get flat Rs. 2,000 off and this offer is also valid on EMI transactions. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus 8 can get additional Rs. 1,000 cash back on Amazon Pay. The phone can be purchased with up to 12 months of no cost EMI through all major banks. Jio users can get benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is the 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens, housed in a hole-punch on the top left corner of the screen.

The OnePlus 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane non expandable storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone measures 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and weighs 180 grams.

