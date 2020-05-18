Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon

OnePlus 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2020 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon

OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 special sale starts at 2pm on Amazon
  • The phone comes in three colour options
  • OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant

OnePlus 8 will go on sale at 2pm on Monday, May 18, on Amazon. OnePlus had said that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sale will start in India from May 29 through all channels, with a special early access sale on May 18. At the time, the company did not reveal details about the special sale but now, we know that only the OnePlus 8 will be available starting 2pm via Amazon. All three colour variants of the OnePlus 8 will be available, as well as the three RAM and storage configurations.

OnePlus 8 price, availability, offers

OnePlus 8 is available in three RAM and storage configurations. These are 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. They are priced at Rs. 41,999, Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 49,999 respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green. The sale for the OnePlus 8 starts at 2pm via Amazon with a few offers for interested customers.

SBI card users can get flat Rs. 2,000 off and this offer is also valid on EMI transactions. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus 8 can get additional Rs. 1,000 cash back on Amazon Pay. The phone can be purchased with up to 12 months of no cost EMI through all major banks. Jio users can get benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is the 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens, housed in a hole-punch on the top left corner of the screen.

 

The OnePlus 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane non expandable storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone measures 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and weighs 180 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio to Get Rs. 6,598 Crores Investment From General Atlantic
Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  7. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  8. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery
  10. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
  2. Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon
  4. Jio to Get Rs. 6,598 Crores Investment From General Atlantic
  5. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Starts Receiving a New Update With April 2020 Android Security Patch
  8. Amazon Seeking to Resume French Operations From May 19
  9. Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report
  10. Amazon Says 'Appropriate' Executive to Be Available, as US Panel Calls on Bezos to Testify
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com