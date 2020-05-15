OnePlus 8 Pro is claimed to have the ability to see through certain objects, thanks to its built-in Color Filter camera sensor. Several reports on the Web have mentioned that the phone can scan objects in an "x-ray style" and look into certain plastics and even clothes. However, it's seemingly not the case. OnePlus hasn't yet provided any details about how the Color Filter camera, which is the third sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro, can be used beyond improving your images. Also, getting deeper into the reports show that the see-through ability of the phone is limited to certain materials, essentially the ones that allow infrared transmission.

The reports claiming the see-through ability of the OnePlus 8 Pro started emerging online after some users on Reddit said that they were able to see internal components of devices such as remote controls using the Color Filter camera of the OnePlus 8 Pro. A video posted by concept designer Ben Geskin on Twitter showed that he was able to see through an Apple TV. However, a Twitter user responded to Geskin's tweet by saying that it happened due to an infrared sensor available on the OnePlus phone that was able to show the internals as the Apple TV is made of an infrared transmissible plastic.

In a separate report, Android-focussed blog AndroidPit claimed that the OnePlus 8 Pro works like an X-ray camera and can look into objects such as certain clothes and remote controls. The blog also mentioned that the odd behaviour comes from the Color Filter camera sensor of the smartphone that could be sensitive to infrared light.

Is it all true?

If we believe the reports that are claiming the presence of infrared support on the Color Filter camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro may allow scanning of certain objects. As defined by a user on Quora, near infrared wavelengths can pass through many synthetic fabrics and other materials that don't allow visibility through the naked eye. Some body scanners in the past even used infrared support to detect foreign objects under the clothes of individuals. In 1998, Sony reportedly recalled one of its camcorders due to having “x-ray” capabilities through an infrared-backed night vision technology.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a Color Filter camera sensor at the back

But nonetheless, all this nowhere means that the OnePlus 8 Pro can be used as an x-ray machine or to let you see through everything you have in your home. The people who scanned certain objects have also reported that they weren't able to see through many objects and in many cases the visibility was limited to certain parts — mostly where infrared shielding isn't applicable.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus to provide clarity on the matter and will update this space when the company responds.

No clarity on the unique camera

Having said that, OnePlus hasn't yet provided any clarity about whether the new flagship has an infrared sensor or it's sensitive to infrared light.

While launching the OnePlus 8 Pro — alongside the OnePlus 8 — last month, OnePlus Head of Corporate PR Rayan Fenwick defined the Color Filter camera sensor as “a unique color filter camera that enables you to express the artist within through lighting effects and filters.” The details available on the OnePlus Global site also say that the Color Filter camera sensor has a 5-megapixel resolution and a photochrome filter. However, there isn't any mentioning about the ability to see through any objects or materials.

