OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging

OnePlus 8 Pro has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now, and a new rumour suggests that the phone could support wireless charging. OnePlus has intentionally avoided adding wireless wireless support in its smartphones until now. A tipster has shared a representational photo of a phone charging on a wireless charging pad. The tipster has captioned the photo ‘charge like a pro', hinting that the OnePlus 8 Pro could offer wireless charging. To recall, CEO Pete Lau had said last year that wireless charging is ‘far inferior' in terms of technology to be included in the OnePlus 7.

However, if this new rumour is to be believed, the company may finally be ready to add it to OnePlus 8 Pro. The representational image shared by tipster Max J shows a phone charging on a round-shaped wireless charging mat. The tipster notes that the phone isn't the OnePlus 8 Pro and this is just used to represent the rumour. However, his caption ‘charge like a pro' does point towards the OnePlus 8 Pro integrating wireless charging.

This is interesting because OnePlus has been shying away from wireless charging to price its phone aggressively. The company is known to pack premium specifications in its phones and price them lower than the competition by cutting down the costs by avoid the not-so-popular features. Up until now, the company seems to have left out wireless charging for this purpose. However, if this leak holds any weight, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first phone from the company to support wireless charging.

At MWC 2019, Lau had reportedly said, “OnePlus charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior." The company seems to have made considerable improvements in its wireless charging technology, if this rumour is true.

In any case, the addition of wireless charging would mean an expensive price tag for the OnePlus 8 Pro. It could be possible that only the Pro variant would exclusively include this feature, while the OnePlus 8 may skip it. OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come with a 120Hz Fluid Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, a quad camera setup, and dual-mode 5G support.