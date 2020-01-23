Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be a premium offering, and its rumoured specifications include Snapdragon 865 SoC and 120Hz Fluid Display.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max J.

OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to include dual-mode 5G support

Highlights
  • OnePlus is rumoured to be finally ready with its wireless charging tech
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come with wireless charging support
  • The phone is also tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup as well

OnePlus 8 Pro has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now, and a new rumour suggests that the phone could support wireless charging. OnePlus has intentionally avoided adding wireless wireless support in its smartphones until now. A tipster has shared a representational photo of a phone charging on a wireless charging pad. The tipster has captioned the photo ‘charge like a pro', hinting that the OnePlus 8 Pro could offer wireless charging. To recall, CEO Pete Lau had said last year that wireless charging is ‘far inferior' in terms of technology to be included in the OnePlus 7.

However, if this new rumour is to be believed, the company may finally be ready to add it to OnePlus 8 Pro. The representational image shared by tipster Max J shows a phone charging on a round-shaped wireless charging mat. The tipster notes that the phone isn't the OnePlus 8 Pro and this is just used to represent the rumour. However, his caption ‘charge like a pro' does point towards the OnePlus 8 Pro integrating wireless charging.

This is interesting because OnePlus has been shying away from wireless charging to price its phone aggressively. The company is known to pack premium specifications in its phones and price them lower than the competition by cutting down the costs by avoid the not-so-popular features. Up until now, the company seems to have left out wireless charging for this purpose. However, if this leak holds any weight, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first phone from the company to support wireless charging.

At MWC 2019, Lau had reportedly said, “OnePlus charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior." The company seems to have made considerable improvements in its wireless charging technology, if this rumour is true.

In any case, the addition of wireless charging would mean an expensive price tag for the OnePlus 8 Pro. It could be possible that only the Pro variant would exclusively include this feature, while the OnePlus 8 may skip it. OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come with a 120Hz Fluid Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, a quad camera setup, and dual-mode 5G support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charging, OnePlus, OnePlus Wireless Charging
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Sony Rumoured to Launch 5G Flagship Phone at MWC 2020, 4K Display Tipped
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  3. Sony NW-A105 Walkman Media Player Running Android Launched in India
  4. Bhuvan Bam: From India’s Beloved YouTube Comedian to a Davos Summit Guest
  5. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  6. Poco India Chief Reveals Brand's Plans, Says It Will Take on Xiaomi
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series Price Leaked, Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped Too
  8. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  9. Poco X2 May Just Have Been Teased by the Company Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Rumoured to Support Wireless Charging
  4. Sony Rumoured to Launch 5G Flagship Phone at MWC 2020, 4K Display Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies, Taj Mahal 1989 to Release in February on Netflix
  7. Bhuvan Bam: From India’s Beloved YouTube Comedian to a Davos Summit Guest
  8. Google Details Security Flaws It Found in Apple's Safari Browser; Fixed Last Year
  9. Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  10. Motorola Razr (2019) to Finally Go on Sale in the US on February 6, Pre-Orders Begin on January 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.