OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Price, Specifications Compared

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the better and more expensive device than OnePlus 8.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 April 2020 21:44 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Price, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Both OnePlus 8 series phones are 5G capable
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup
  • The OnePlus 8 has a smaller, full-HD+ screen

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its latest smartphones globally, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The company has followed a system of launching two models every launch cycle since last year, with the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. As before, the two smartphones have significant differences, with the OnePlus 8 Pro offering better hardware and features. Read on to find out how the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 compare with each other, when it comes to pricing and specifications.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Price

Both OnePlus 8 series models and all variants will be available to purchase across all global markets where OnePlus is available, including North America, Asia, and Europe. In India, the OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, going up to $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800) for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced higher, starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, going up to $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the higher variant that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Specifications

While some of the core specifications are similar on the two phones, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers better hardware in some departments. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal (non-expandable) storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Both smartphones are 5G capable, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that has an integrated X55 5G chipset. Wi-Fi 6 is also supported on both devices. The smartphones both run on OxygenOS, based on Android 10, and have in-display fingerprint sensors and face unlock. Additionally, both smartphone support the Warp Charge 30T standard for fast charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a slightly larger 4,510mAh battery, compared to the 4,300mAh battery on the OnePlus 8. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports Warp Charge 30 Wireless, a new wireless fast charging standard developed by OnePlus for the OnePlus 8 Pro and upcoming smartphones. This is the first smartphone from OnePlus to support wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ resolution (1,440x3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen, with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The OnePlus 8 has a full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a similar 3D Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top. Both smartphones have a punch-hole for the front camera near the top-left corner of the screen.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Cameras

While the previous generation of OnePlus devices had triple-camera setups, the OnePlus 8 Pro goes a step higher with a quad-camera setup. The primary rear camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with a pixel size of 1.12 microns. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and 5-megapixel colour filter camera. The front camera packs a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary rear camera sensor, with a pixel size of 0.8 microns. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera is the same as that of the OnePlus 8 Pro, with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 leaks look exciting but when will the phones launch in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro comparison
  OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlus
Model88 Pro
Release date14th April 202014th April 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNo
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)160.20 x 72.90 x 8.00165.30 x 74.35 x 8.50
Weight (g)180.00199.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43004510
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursGlacial Green, lnterstellar Glow, Onyx BlackGlacial Green, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue
IP rating-IP68
Wireless charging-Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.556.78
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1440x3168 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:919.8:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)402513
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.78, 1.12-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.44, 1.0-micron) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocusNoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOxygenOSOxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
LightningNo-
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Android 10
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT Wireless Earphones Review
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: What's the Difference?

Comment
 
 

