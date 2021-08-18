Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 Update With Bitmoji Always-On Display

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro's OxygenOS update brings optimisation and new features for OnePlus Buds Pro.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 August 2021 12:21 IST
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 Update With Bitmoji Always-On Display

(L-R) OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 865

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro getting August 2021 Android security patch
  • The update will first reach Europe, followed by India, North America
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro also get the OnePlus Store app

OnePlus 8 series — comprising OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — are receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 update. It is rolling out for users in the European market currently. The Indian and North American markets will get it soon. The update gets optimisations for OnePlus Buds Pro, always-on display (AOD), camera, and more. Bundled with the update is the August 2021 Android security patch. As usual, the update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will roll out in a phased manner.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro update changelog

Detailing the update on its community forum, OnePlus mentions it is bringing a few major changes to OnePlus 8 (Review) and OnePlus 8 Pro (Review). These changes include optimisations and newly added features for OnePlus Buds Pro that were launched last month. The update also fixes an issue with navigation gestures that occurred in certain situations. It has also received system stability improvements and other bug fixes.

The front camera has also received an optimised Portrait mode effect. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are also receiving a new OnePlus Store app. Notably, the newly added app can also be uninstalled if the users wish to.

The AOD has also received some major upgrades with the update. Users will now be able to take a screenshot of their AOD to share. OnePlus is also adding the Bitmoji AOD — developed with Snapchat — to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Users will now be able add their Bitmoji avatar to their AOD. The avatar will keep getting updated according to the users' activity and their environment. To activate the Bitmoji AOD, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

The firmware version for the update for OnePlus 8 in India, Europe, and North America is 11.0.8.8.IN21DA, 11.0.8.8.IN21BA, and 11.0.8.8.IN21AA, respectively. OnePlus 8 Pro will get versions 11.0.8.8.IN11DA, 11.0.8.8.IN11BA, and 11.0.8.8.IN11AA in India, Europe, and North America respectively. As mentioned, both OnePlus smartphones will receive the update in Europe first and subsequently in India and North America.

Bundled with the update is the latest August 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus hasn't mentioned the size of the update. However, users are still advised to update their OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charge. The update is scheduled to roll out in a phased manner and should reach all eligible smartphones automatically over-the-air. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Update Changelog, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Update Changelog, OxygenOS, Android 11, Bitmoji, Snapchat, OnePlus Buds Pro
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
BlackBerry Software Cybersecurity Flaw Could Impact Cars, Medical Devices: US Agencies

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 Update With Bitmoji Always-On Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion First Impressions: Mid-Range Master?
  4. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch
  5. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  10. Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications Surface Online, May Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan Sees Peril in US Chip Hub to Counter China
  2. Robinhood's Shareholders: Are Cryptocurrency Wallets Coming and Do We Get Hoodies?
  3. Huawei Will Return to Smartphone 'Throne' Despite Crippling Sanctions, Chairman Guo Ping Says
  4. BGMI iOS Release: Battlegrounds Mobile India Finally Arrives on App Store After Months of Waiting
  5. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 Update With Bitmoji Always-On Display
  6. BlackBerry Software Cybersecurity Flaw Could Impact Cars, Medical Devices: US Agencies
  7. Apple Appeals Against Security Research Firm That Helps Examine Programs Such as Detecting Child Abuse Images
  8. Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast Announced, New Trailer Unveiled by Disney+
  9. How Was Our Solar System Born? Study Finds New Clues
  10. Hair Regrowth: New Research Targets 'Root' Cause of Baldness
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com