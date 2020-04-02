As we head closer to OnePlus 8 Pro launch later this month, more and more leaks are popping up online. The upcoming OnePlus phone was recently leaked in a sea green render, and now the phone has been spotted in a funky new blue finish. This new colour option will reportedly be marketed as Ultramarine Blue, and this is the first time an OnePlus device will be available in this finish. The leaked renders show the OnePlus 8 Pro from all angles. The phone is seen to sport a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille on the bottom edge.

German publication WinFuture has shared multiple new high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The renders suggest that the phone will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options. The design shown in these renders are pretty much identical to what has been leaked so far.

OnePlus 8 Pro is seen with hole-punch display, carrying slim bezels on all sides, a quad camera setup at the back with three sensors positioned vertically – one below the other – and one sensor sitting on the side, in the same line as the flash. The volume rocker sits on the left, while the notification slider and power button are placed on the right side of the phone.

As for specifications, the report says that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is already confirmed to be powered Snapdragon 865. The RAM options are said to 8GB and 12GB, whereas the onboard storage will be kept at 128GB and 256GB with UFS 3.0 technology.

The quad camera setup will reportedly include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture, another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degree field-of-view. There's also an 8-megapixel third sensor with f/2,.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel fourth sensor. The renders also suggest the integration of laser autofocus and dual LED flash on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The report also indicates the presence of a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on board.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are set to launch on April 14. The company has teased the phones to sport LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 storage will be accompanied by additional software technology to provide even faster read and write speeds than the predecessor.