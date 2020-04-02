Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tips Ultramarine Blue Colour Option Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 8 Pro is reported to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 April 2020 09:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tips Ultramarine Blue Colour Option Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture

OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to launch on April 14 this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to carry two 48-megapixel image sensors
  • The phone has a notification slider on the right edge of the phone
  • The green colour OnePlus 8 Pro option will be marketed as Glacial Green

As we head closer to OnePlus 8 Pro launch later this month, more and more leaks are popping up online. The upcoming OnePlus phone was recently leaked in a sea green render, and now the phone has been spotted in a funky new blue finish. This new colour option will reportedly be marketed as Ultramarine Blue, and this is the first time an OnePlus device will be available in this finish. The leaked renders show the OnePlus 8 Pro from all angles. The phone is seen to sport a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille on the bottom edge.

German publication WinFuture has shared multiple new high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The renders suggest that the phone will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options. The design shown in these renders are pretty much identical to what has been leaked so far.

OnePlus 8 Pro is seen with hole-punch display, carrying slim bezels on all sides, a quad camera setup at the back with three sensors positioned vertically – one below the other – and one sensor sitting on the side, in the same line as the flash. The volume rocker sits on the left, while the notification slider and power button are placed on the right side of the phone.

As for specifications, the report says that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is already confirmed to be powered Snapdragon 865. The RAM options are said to 8GB and 12GB, whereas the onboard storage will be kept at 128GB and 256GB with UFS 3.0 technology.

The quad camera setup will reportedly include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture, another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degree field-of-view. There's also an 8-megapixel third sensor with f/2,.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel fourth sensor. The renders also suggest the integration of laser autofocus and dual LED flash on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The report also indicates the presence of a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on board.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are set to launch on April 14. The company has teased the phones to sport LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 storage will be accompanied by additional software technology to provide even faster read and write speeds than the predecessor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Render, OnePlus 8 Pro Colours, OnePlus 8 Pro Ultramarine Blue, OnePlus 8 Pro Design
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Coronavirus Pushes Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
J.K. Rowling Offers Free Harry Potter Books, Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tips Ultramarine Blue Colour Option Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  2. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  3. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  4. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Apple Hikes Prices of iPhone Models in India Due to GST Rate Impact
  6. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  7. ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30
  8. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Tips Funky ‘Ultramarine Blue’ Colour Option
  10. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. J.K. Rowling Offers Free Harry Potter Books, Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tips Ultramarine Blue Colour Option Ahead of Launch
  3. Coronavirus Pushes Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
  4. T-Mobile Closes Merger With Sprint, John Legere Hands Off CEO Role to Mike Sievert
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
  6. BigBasket Starts Deliveries With Cab Aggregators And Restaurant Associations, Grofers Also Faces Shortage of Staff
  7. OnePlus 8 Series Leaked Case Renders Tip New Sandstone Case Colours and a Nylon Variant
  8. Coronavirus WhatsApp Chatbot By Government Crosses 1.7 Crore Users in 10 Days of Launch
  9. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Launch on April 8 with Huawei P40 Series
  10. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Said to Launch on April 14, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Also Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com