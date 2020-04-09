OnePlus 8 series is all set to launch next week. But just days before the official launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has released a teaser image showing the back of one of the upcoming phones. The teaser image also reveals a green colour option that will be available for either OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, or both. This is the first time OnePlus will offer a green colour variant. The company's last-generation OnePlus 7T is offered in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colours, whereas OnePlus 7T Pro comes in just the Haze Blue colour.

The teaser giving a sneak peek at the OnePlus 8 series has been posted by Pete Lau on Weibo. It shows the back of the a OnePlus 8-series phone along with a frosted glass finish in the distinctly green colour finish. Furthermore, you can clearly see OnePlus' branding at the bottom.

While Lau didn't reveal whether the phone in the teaser is OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is speculated to be of the OnePlus 8. The design also looks similar to the previous OnePlus 8 leaks.

Earlier this week, Lau posted some camera samples from the OnePlus 8 Pro that highlighted its night shots and ultra-wide imaging features. The camera samples were compared with another phone, though the executive didn't reveal the name of that handset.

OnePlus also recently announced Warp Charge 30 Wireless as its proprietary wireless charging standard. It supports 30W wireless charging and is compatible with Qi and EPP standards. The Warp Charge 30 Wireless is likely to be a part of the OnePlus 8 Pro — if not the OnePlus 8.

On the pricing front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to carry a starting price between EUR 919 and EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 76,000-76,900) in Europe for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the OnePlus 8 would come at a starting price between EUR 719 and EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 59,500-60,400) for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration.

OnePlus is hosting the launch on April 14 where it is expected to unveil its new Bullets Wireless earphones alongside the new smartphones. Meanwhile, the company is likely to release some additional teasers to create some hype ahead of the official announcement.