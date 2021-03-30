OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T smartphones have started getting the latest March 2021 Android security updates. As per the changelog on the OnePlus forums, the update will be rolled out to Indian users first, with rollouts in Europe and North America to follow soon. Apart from the latest security patch, the phones are also getting several system-level bug fixes, and optimisations in camera as well as clock. The company says the incremental over-the-air (OTA) updates will be gradually rolled out to all users.

A post on OnePlus forum shows that the OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for OnePlus 8 comes with version number 11.0.5.5.IN21DA, while the OnePlus 8 Pro update comes with the version number 11.0.5.5.IN11DA. Similarly, a post on the forum for OnePlus 8T shows that the OxygenOS 11.0.8 udpate comes with the version number 11.0.8.12.KB05DA in India. If you are a OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, or OnePlus 8T user, you can check for the updates manually in the phone's Settings > System update.

The changelog for all the three phones — OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T — is the same. System-level changes include a new position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen, improved navigation gestures sensitivity during charging. There are also fixes for issues regarding expanded screenshot, Recorder quality, and waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon.

Furthermore, OnePlus has fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded on 4K Cine mode at 60fps as well as the alarm clock not-ringing issue on all the three phones. On OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company fixed the issue where files sent by other third-party devices couldn't be received through OnePlus Share.

These updates are also the same for users in Europe and North America. The build numbers for the OnePlus 8 update in the European region is 11.0.5.5.IN21BA and in the North American region is 11.0.5.5.IN21AA. For OnePlus 8 Pro, the build numbers for Europe is 11.0.5.5.IN11BA and for North America is 11.0.5.5.IN11AA. Lastly, the OnePlus 8T build number in the European region is 11.0.8.12.KB05BA and for the North American region is 11.0.8.11.KB05AA.

