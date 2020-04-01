OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Pack LPDDR5 RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are all set to launch on April 14. The phones are already confirmed to support 5G and feature 120Hz display. The company CEO Pete Lau has now taken to its forums to tease more new features on the upcoming flagship smartphone series. Lau notes that the phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, and this doesn't come as a surprise given that OnePlus is known to only integrate flagship chips from Qualcomm in its phones. The executive also teased UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM integration.

In a forum post, Lau teases that the OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Lau claims that this processor offers a 25 percent increase in CPU performance, and a 16 percent reduction in power consumption, The AI performance is twice as fast as is predecessor, and there's also a 25 percent rise in GPU rendering times as well. The upcoming phones will incorporate LPDDR5 RAM, bringing faster transfer rate while reducing power consumption. Lau adds that thanks to the new RAM technology, the transfer rate can reach 6,400Mbps at a bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s. LPDDR5 also brings 45 percent lower power consumption when compared with the previous LPDDR4 generation.

The OnePlus 8 phones will offer UFS 3.0 flash storage, just like the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, OnePlus has added software additions like Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster (HPB) to ramp up read and write speeds even more. Lau explains that Turbo Write uses the upper portion of the ROM's storage for faster read and write buffer. HPB, on the other hand, can further improve the random read performance after extended use.

OnePlus 8 Pro, the more premium variant of the two phones, is tipped to sport two 48-megapixel sensors. The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to carry quad rear cameras, while the OnePlus 8 is tipped to sport triple rear shooters. The phones will have a hole-punch design for incorporating the selfie shooter.