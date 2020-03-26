Technology News
OnePlus 8 Series Full Specifications Leaked, OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport Two 48-Megapixel Sensors

OnePlus 8 Pro is listed to pack 4,510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T and 30W wireless charging support as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2020 11:48 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display panel

Highlights
  • The two phones are listed to sport 16-megapixel selfie cameras
  • OnePlus 8 packs a smaller 4,300mAh battery
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is listed to offer IP68 water and dust resistance

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are tipped to launch sometime in the middle of April, and the phones have leaked on several occasions in the past. In a fresh leak, full specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have surface online leaving very little to imagine. The two phones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and sport 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro is listed to offer a large 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and feature quad cameras at the back. The camera setup is tipped to include two 48-megapixel cameras and support 30W wireless charging support as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted full specifications sheet of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones. Starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro, the phone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM option. Internal storage options include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro quad rear setup is tipped to include two 48-megapixel cameras, one 8-megapixel camera, and a fourth 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. The phone is listed to pack 4,510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T and 30W wireless charging support as well. Furthermore, it will also support 3W reverse wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 8 specifications

OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is listed to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The OnePlus 8 has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the phone is listed to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone packs a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T support. This variant is listed to not offer any IP rating.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that both the phones will support 5G.

Comments

