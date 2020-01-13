Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing

OnePlus 8 Pro appears to have model number GALILEI IN2023.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 12:05 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

OnePlus 8 Pro may have 12GB of RAM and Android 10 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench listing shows January 10 as upload date
  • OnePlus hasn’t officially announced its plans for next-gen flagship
  • OnePlus 8 Pro specifications may include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro is thought to have reached benchmark website Geekbench along with its key specifications. The benchmark listing suggests that the OnePlus phone will come with 12GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Further, the OnePlus 8 Pro appears to have top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. If we look at the rumours in the recent past, the OnePlus 8 series will consist of the standard OnePlus 8 as well as the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite.

The listing on Geekbench shows model name GALILEI IN2023. This is unlike OnePlus 8 Pro 5G version that purportedly surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website with model number IN2010. Nevertheless, a tipster on Weibo has suggested that the handset spotted on the Geekbench site is none other than a OnePlus 8 Pro variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications (rumoured)

If we believe the tipster and the specifications featured on the Geekbench website, the OnePlus 8 Pro would run Android 10 and include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is also spotted to have a chipset carrying codename “kona” that could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, the benchmark listing shows that the phone has received a single-core score of 4,296 and multi-core score of 12,531. The listing also shows January 10 as the upload date.

oneplus 8 pro purported listing geekbench OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro purported listing surfaced on Geekbench website

 

As per the previous rumours, the OnePlus 8 Pro would come with a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup with a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The smartphone is also speculated to have a curved display. Moreover, OnePlus recently teased its 120Hz display technology that could be a part of the OnePlus 8 Pro to deliver a superior experience over what was featured on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display
Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments
