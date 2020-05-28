Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead

OnePlus is said to have been making the OnePlus 8 series phones at the Oppo plant in Greater Noida that was suspended after a COVID-19 outbreak last week.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 May 2020 10:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead

OnePlus 8 special limited sale will be held at 12pm on Friday, May 29

Highlights
  • OnePlus notes that due to production halt, sales plan was altered
  • Pre-booked customers can purchase when phones become available
  • Oppo plant was shut down after six workers tested COVID-19 positive

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sale is postponed in India. OnePlus said that it had to alter its sales plan after production was halted temporarily last week. The two phones were supposed to go on sale from May 29, Friday, on Amazon India and OnePlus sites. The new sale date for the OnePlus 8 series has not been announced yet. Customers who have pre-booked the OnePlus 8 series on Amazon India or via OnePlus official channels will only be able to purchase the device as and when stocks become available.

While a full-fledged sale for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will not start from Friday, there will be a special limited sale across online and offline channels for just the OnePlus 8. This will be held at 12pm (noon) IST on May 29, Friday, and only limited stocks will be made available. The company should announce a proper sale schedule for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro soon.

This delay is sale was announced via a forums post. This postponement in sale could be because of the sudden halt of the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida last week, after six workers tested COVID-19 positive. This is, reportedly, to be the same factory where OnePlus assembles its phones, and the suspension could have impacted the smartphones' sales plan in India. However, in its forums post, OnePlus said that ‘production is already up and running', and this could mean a new sale date should be announced soon.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones were launched in April, and while the price of the devices for the Indian market were announced in the same month, availability was kept a mystery. The company also started pre-bookings of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon India, wherein users could pay Rs. 1,000 in advance in exchange for a gift card. This gift card could be used to buy the phone till June 30. OnePlus also held a special sale for just the OnePlus 8 on May 18, and had then announced that full-fledged sale for both the phones will begin from May 29.

However, that now stands postponed, and another special sale for just the OnePlus 8 phone will be conducted instead. For all users who may be interested, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Sale, OnePlus 8 Pro Sale, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'
Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  3. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  4. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  5. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  7. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  9. Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series For Casual Gamers Launched in India
  10. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. BevQ App Crosses Over 1 Lakh Downloads Hours After Going Live on Google Play
  2. Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead
  4. Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'
  5. US State Takes Google to Court Over Location Tracking
  6. Bill Gates Conspiracy Theories Echo Through Africa
  7. Google Sees Resurgence in State-Backed Hacking, Phishing Related to COVID-19
  8. Redmi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD IPS Screen Launched
  9. PUBG Mobile to Get ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1, Teaser Reveals
  10. LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48-Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com