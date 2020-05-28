OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sale is postponed in India. OnePlus said that it had to alter its sales plan after production was halted temporarily last week. The two phones were supposed to go on sale from May 29, Friday, on Amazon India and OnePlus sites. The new sale date for the OnePlus 8 series has not been announced yet. Customers who have pre-booked the OnePlus 8 series on Amazon India or via OnePlus official channels will only be able to purchase the device as and when stocks become available.

While a full-fledged sale for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will not start from Friday, there will be a special limited sale across online and offline channels for just the OnePlus 8. This will be held at 12pm (noon) IST on May 29, Friday, and only limited stocks will be made available. The company should announce a proper sale schedule for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro soon.

This delay is sale was announced via a forums post. This postponement in sale could be because of the sudden halt of the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida last week, after six workers tested COVID-19 positive. This is, reportedly, to be the same factory where OnePlus assembles its phones, and the suspension could have impacted the smartphones' sales plan in India. However, in its forums post, OnePlus said that ‘production is already up and running', and this could mean a new sale date should be announced soon.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones were launched in April, and while the price of the devices for the Indian market were announced in the same month, availability was kept a mystery. The company also started pre-bookings of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon India, wherein users could pay Rs. 1,000 in advance in exchange for a gift card. This gift card could be used to buy the phone till June 30. OnePlus also held a special sale for just the OnePlus 8 on May 18, and had then announced that full-fledged sale for both the phones will begin from May 29.

However, that now stands postponed, and another special sale for just the OnePlus 8 phone will be conducted instead. For all users who may be interested, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green.

