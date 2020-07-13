Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Will Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Site: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 120Hz display and 4,510mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 July 2020 10:33 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale today at 12pm (noon)
  • It will be available on Amazon and OnePlus website
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for purchase today via Amazon and OnePlus website starting 12pm (noon). Launched back in early April along with the vanilla OnePlus 8, the Pro model has still been going on flash sales due to production issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while the OnePlus 8 has been on open sale for some time now. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. It features a quad rear camera setup and an octa-core processor.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the 12GB + 128GB model comes in at Rs. 59,999. The phone will be available in three colour options namely, Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue when it goes on sale at 12pm (noon), today, July 13, via Amazon and OnePlus website.

Amazon has some offers for interested shoppers that include Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on all major banks, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000. The Jio benefits can also be availed while purchasing from the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The phone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It also features a 240Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of camera optics, the phone packs four cameras on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.44 telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and finally, a 5-megapixel “Colour Filter” camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Notably, the functionality of this Colour Filter camera was disabled in India and the latest update for the phone allowed this camera to act as a Photochrom filter. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens housed in the hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port and there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless, as well as reverse wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
