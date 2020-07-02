OnePlus 8 Pro flash sales don't seem to be ending. The company has been hosting flash sales for the OnePlus 8 series since its initial availability in India, which was also delayed in the beginning. While the OnePlus 8 is now openly available, the company is still hosting flash sales for the OnePlus 8 Pro. This is due to production difficulties because of the COVID-19 crisis, the company had confirmed earlier. The OnePlus 8 Pro sale is set to begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro sale will be held via Amazon India and OnePlus.in website. As mentioned the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and the phone will be offered in three colour options - Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 128GB model in India.

Sale offers include Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months from varied banks. OnePlus.in has listed only the Jio benefit offer for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions. The phone packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support and the phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

