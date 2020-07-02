Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale via Amazon India, OnePlus.in Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the base 8GB RAM variant.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 July 2020 07:24 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST today

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro has quad rear cameras with two 48-megapixel sensors
  • The phone is offered in two storage variants
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro flash sales don't seem to be ending. The company has been hosting flash sales for the OnePlus 8 series since its initial availability in India, which was also delayed in the beginning. While the OnePlus 8 is now openly available, the company is still hosting flash sales for the OnePlus 8 Pro. This is due to production difficulties because of the COVID-19 crisis, the company had confirmed earlier. The OnePlus 8 Pro sale is set to begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro sale will be held via Amazon India and OnePlus.in website. As mentioned the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and the phone will be offered in three colour options - Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue. OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 128GB model in India.

Sale offers include Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months from varied banks. OnePlus.in has listed only the Jio benefit offer for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions. The phone packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support and the phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
