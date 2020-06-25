Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

OnePlus 8 is seemingly available openly on the e-commerce sites, without the flash sale limitation.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 June 2020 07:33 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST today

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The sale will be held via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs. 54,999

OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today. Unlike the last sale that saw both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro listed, this one only offers the OnePlus 8 Pro for grabs. This may be because the OnePlus 8 is seemingly already available in an open sale manner. Key specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 6.78-inch hole-punch display and Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone comes with a large 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging technology.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale timing, more

OnePlus 8 Pro sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The price of the phone is set at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. It will be available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options. Sale offers include up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount for SBI card holders, even on EMI transactions. Amazon and OnePlus.in have also listed no-cost EMI options.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 8 is currently available openly on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in both, without the flash sale limitation. It is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone's 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
