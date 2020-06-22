Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro retails beginning at Rs. 54,999.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 June 2020 07:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come in three colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pack up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • Both phones are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • OnePlus 8 Pro carries quad cameras while OnePlus 8 packs triple cameras

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are set to go on another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The new OnePlus 8 flagship series have been put on multiple flash sales in the past and will once again be up for grabs via OnePlus India site and Amazon India. The latest series comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both are offered in three colour options.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale, offers

The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone's 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The smartphones are available to purchase via Amazon India site and OnePlus.in in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Coming to the sale offers, SBI card holders can avail up to Rs. 3,000 off on Amazon and OnePlus site, even on EMI transactions. Both companies are offering no-cost EMI options as well.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calling, OnePlus has provided 16-megapixel camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

OnePlus 8 packs 4,300mAh battery that supports fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 160.2x72.9x8mm and weighs 180 grams.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro runs OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The rear camera module also includes another 48-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel "Color Filter" camera sensor. There's a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging technology. There is also reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone are similar to that of OnePlus 8. It measures 165.30x74.35x8.5mm and 199 grams.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both were unveiled by the company in April.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro sale in India, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 specifications, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 sale in India, OnePlus
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
WWDC 2020 Kicks Off Today: How to Watch Keynote Live Stream, Timings, More
Chinese Apps: Government Denies Passing Order to Ban TikTok, CamScanner, Others From Google Play, App Store

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  2. Oppo Enco W11 Earbuds With 5-Hour Battery Life to Launch in India on June 25
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon
  4. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Has Xiaomi Cracked the Laptop Market With the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition?
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  7. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Review
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  9. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  10. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2020 Kicks Off Today: How to Watch Keynote Live Stream, Timings, More
  2. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Solar Eclipse 2020 Today: Surya Grahan Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Precautions
  4. Chinese Apps: Government Denies Passing Order to Ban TikTok, CamScanner, Others From Google Play, App Store
  5. Realme Narzo 10A Next Sale on June 23 via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
  6. Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Colour Variant Teased, May Launch Next Week
  7. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to Come With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon 865+ SoC, Tipster Claims
  9. Oppo Enco W11 TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on June 25, Price Revealed
  10. WhatsApp Last Seen, Online Status Features Went Down for Hours, Now Fixed: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com