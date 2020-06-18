Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications

This is the second flash sale for OnePlus 8 Pro phone in India, whereas OnePlus 8 has been put on sale multiple times so far.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2020 07:01 IST
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 54,999
  • The OnePlus 8 is priced starting at Rs. 41,999
  • Sale offer on Amazon include up to Rs. 3,000 off to SBI card holders

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are all set to go on another flash sale in India. The phones will be available on Amazon India and via the OnePlus India official site. The two phones were unveiled in April and their India prices were announced soon after. The open sales for the two phones were expected to begin on May 29, but due to unprecedented delays in production due to the COVID-19 crisis, the company first conducted limited sales of the OnePlus 8 in the country. Only since earlier this week has the OnePlus 8 Pro become available.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale, offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sale will begin at 12pm IST on Amazon India and OnePlus site. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 41,999 for the exclusive Amazon base model with 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 5G will be available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Sale offer on Amazon India include up to Rs. 3,000 off for SBI card holders even on EMI transactions, additional Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months via many banks, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions. For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

It also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel shooter, 2-megapixel secondary macro shooter, and 16-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is the 16-megapixel camera at the front. OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Price in India, OnePlus 8 Sale, OnePlus 8 Specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Sale, OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, OnePlus, Amazon
Comment
 
 

