OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications, More

OnePlus 8 has been available in an open sale manner since last week.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 June 2020 07:00 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications, More

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 54,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST today
  • Offers include up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount for SBI card holders
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to go on a flash sale in India once again. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The phone has been on flash sale since the beginning due to production difficulties faced during the COVID-19 crisis. The OnePlus 8 seems to have transitioned to an open sale format since last week, but OnePlus 8 Pro needs to still make that transition. Key features of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a Snapdragon 865 SoC and a quad camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale, more

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 128GB model. As mentioned, the phone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. Amazon offers include 10 percent savings on Citi debit and credit cards, additional Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months from varied banks. OnePlus.in has listed the Jio benefit offer.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is made available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

Coming to OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support and the phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
