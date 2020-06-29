OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to go on a flash sale in India once again. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The phone has been on flash sale since the beginning due to production difficulties faced during the COVID-19 crisis. The OnePlus 8 seems to have transitioned to an open sale format since last week, but OnePlus 8 Pro needs to still make that transition. Key features of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a Snapdragon 865 SoC and a quad camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale, more

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 128GB model. As mentioned, the phone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. Amazon offers include 10 percent savings on Citi debit and credit cards, additional Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months from varied banks. OnePlus.in has listed the Jio benefit offer.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is made available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

Coming to OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support and the phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

