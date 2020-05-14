Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale in India Starting May 29, Amazon Special Sale on May 18

OnePlus 8 will be available as a part of the special sale on Amazon.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2020 11:12 IST


OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India from May 29
  • The announcement was made in the Red Cable Club members section
  • OnePlus 8 series is up for pre-bookings on Amazon

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones will go on sale in India on May 29. India is usually one of the first markets to get new OnePlus smartphones but due to the nationwide lockdown, that wasn't the case this time. However, the company has now announced through its Red Cable Club community program that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale on May 29. Amazon has already listed the two phones for pre-bookings.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro sale date

In an announcement on OnePlus Red Cable Club members section, the Chinese smartphone maker said OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India starting May 29 across all channels. Additionally, the company has revealed that it will be hosting a special early access sale on May 18 at 2pm, as a part of which, the OnePlus 8 5G will be made available in limited quantity.

OnePlus 8 series limited edition pop-up bundle price, sale date

In the Red Cable Club's discover section, OnePlus also shared that the limited edition Pop-Up Bundle for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will cost Rs. 1,000 more than the retail price of the phones and will include the Bullets Wireless Z (Black) earphones, a Cyan bumper case, and Karbon bumper case. The Pop-Up Bundle will be up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 28. The Pop-Up bundle for the OnePlus 8 (Onyx Black, Glacial Green) costs Rs. 45,999 while the Pop-Up bundle for the OnePlus 8 Pro (Onyx Black, Glacial Green) costs Rs. 60,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale offers

The company also shared some exclusive offers that include instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus 8 on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Customers can get up to 12 months no cost EMI on Amazon and oneplus.in when purchasing through popular bank debit and credit cards. With SBI credit cards, users can get up to 12 months no cost EMI across all online and offline channels. Additionally, the customers can get up benefits worth Rs. 6,000 including Rs. 150 discount on 40 prepaid recharges of Rs. 349 with Jio. When purchasing through Bajaj Finance, the phones can be bought at one-third of the total value and the remaining amount can be converted into low monthly instalments over the course of 12 months.

 

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, availability

The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the Glacial Green 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This particular configuration is exclusive to Amazon while all other variants will be available through all online and offline channels. The OnePlus 8 Pro price starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant that is available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green. There is also an Ultramarine Blue variant available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

OnePlus 8 series model Price in India
OnePlus 8 (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 41,999
OnePlus 8 (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 44,999
OnePlus 8 (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 49,999
OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 54,999
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 59,999
Comments


