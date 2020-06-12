Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time on June 15

The new update comes a couple of weeks after OnePlus had to halt the regular sale of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 June 2020 12:10 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro was initially planned to go on sale in India by May end

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro first sale will take place through Amazon and OnePlus.in
  • OnePlus is set to conduct limited sales twice a week
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in limited quantities

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be available for purchase in India on Monday, June 15, the company revealed through a tweet posted on Friday. This will notably be the first sale of the OnePlus 8 Pro, though the company conducted some sales for the OnePlus 8 after the launch of both new phones in April. OnePlus highlighted in a forum post that the OnePlus 8 Pro “will first drop with limited quantities”. However, the company has assured that it will continue with limited sales of both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The new update comes a couple of weeks after OnePlus had to halt the regular sale of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, apparently due to the sudden suspension of an Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida last month after some workers tested COVID-19 positive. The facility was used to manufacture OnePlus phones alongside various Oppo models.

OnePlus in its latest forum post mentioned that the production of the OnePlus 8 series is “officially back on track” and is “in motion and the stock supply is stable”. However, the company claimed that due to “huge demand,” it has taken the route of conducting limited sales initially for both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

Initially, OnePlus was supposed to start selling the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India by May end.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India details

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be initially available on Monday through both Amazon and OnePlus.in. The company also suggested that OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores, and other offline retailers would also start selling both models in some locations. Further, customers who hold the pop-up box invite codes are called to start redeeming their codes on the OnePlus site.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price in India

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. In contrast, the OnePlus 8 price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

Sale offers on the OnePlus phones are yet to be revealed. However, as per a previous report, the company is likely to offer a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on SBI cards, Rs. 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 6,000. There would also be no-cost EMI options and six free bonus audiobooks with Audible Membership.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redditor Discovers Easy Way to Watch YouTube Videos Without Ads

