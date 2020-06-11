Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Said to Go on Sale in India Soon, Sale Offers Tipped

OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 11 June 2020 18:56 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Said to Go on Sale in India Soon, Sale Offers Tipped

The OnePlus8 Pro starts at Rs. 54,999 in India

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India
  • The previous sales were postponed because of production issues
  • It sports a 6.78-inch display with a hole-punch

OnePlus 8 Pro is reportedly about to go on sale soon. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in India on 14th April 2020 while the country was under lockdown. The company had initially kept a sale for the OnePlus 8 only on May 18th and had planned a May 29th sale date for the two devices. But only the OnePlus 8 went on sale again. It looks like OnePlus now has stock of the OnePlus 8 Pro and the new smartphone is finally going on sale on Monday, June 15, at noon.

OnePlus 8 Pro price

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. This smartphone is now expected to go on sale on June 15th at noon based on a tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma. The phone also has a few launch offers which include a flat Rs. 2,000 off on SBI cards, Rs. 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay, Jio benefits of up to Rs. 6,000, no-cost EMIs and six free bonus audiobooks with Audible Membership.

oneplus 8 pro twitter stufflistings gadgets360 large OnePlus 8 Pro Leak

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

 

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM based on the variant you pick. The new OnePlus 8 Pro packs in a 4510mAh battery and has support for wireless charging as well as 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging. It has a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel colour filter lens. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
