OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Design, Curved 90Hz Display, and Triple Rear Cameras

OnePlus 8 Pro, alongside the standard OnePlus 8, is expected to bring 5G support.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles x @OnLeaks

OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature a depth-sensing ToF sensor as well

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.65-inch curved display
  • The upcoming OnePlus phone’s display will have a 90Hz refresh rate
  • It is tipped to debut with 5G support in the first half of 2020

OnePlus 8 series is half a year away from its official debut, but we've already come across a leak-based render claiming to show the OnePlus 8 sporting a hole-punch camera. Well, it appears that the OnePlus 8 won't be the only phone from the Chinese smartphone company to flaunt a hole-punch design. A bunch of new renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have now surfaced online, alongside a 360-degree video giving us a glimpse of the phone from all angles. The OnePlus 8 Pro, just like the OnePlus 8, is tipped to sport a hole-punch housing a single camera, ditching the pop-up camera module on its predecessor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro renders, which come courtesy of 91Mobiles in collaboration with @OnLeaks, show the phone in a grey colour with lustrous finish. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.65-inch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate akin to the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the key aesthetic change will be the hole-punch camera positioned in the upper left corner, ditching the pop-up camera design we saw on its predecessor. 

 

Over at the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro, there is a vertically-aligned triple rear camera module, but the resolution of any of the sensors and the lens type they use is not known at the moment. There is also a depth-sensing 3D ToF sensor on the back for applications such as 3D photography and AR among others, accompanied by an LED flash. Not much is known about the OnePlus 8 Pro's internal specifications at the moment, but the phone might bring support for 5G.

The button layout on the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly be similar to its predecessor – volume button on the left, while the power button and alert slider sit on the right. The top is barren except for a mic, while the USB Type-C port and speaker are located at the bottom. Unfortunately, a 3.5mm headphone jack is absent, and it likely won't make a comeback on future OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly measure 165.3x74.4x8.8mm. Design-wise, it appears that the OnePlus 8 Pro won't deviate too much from the OnePlus 8, whose renders were leaked earlier this month.

