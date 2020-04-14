OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have officially been launched as the company's latest smartphones. As the successors to the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T respectively, both new OnePlus phones have 5G support and come with a hole-punch display. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 both also have up to 12GB of RAM. Both phones also have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. On the part of major differences, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, while the OnePlus 8 has triple rear cameras. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with Warp Charge 30 wireless charging support, which isn't available on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, a first for the brand.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price, availability details

The OnePlus 8 Pro price is set at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000). UK pricing details are GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 76,500) and GBP 899 (roughly Rs. 86,100), respectively. The phone comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue (only for 12GB + 256GB) colour options. It will be available for purchase starting April 21 in the UK (and other European regions) and April 29 in the US. Pre-orders start from today. However, details about its India pricing and availability are yet to be revealed, but will be announced later this month. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

In contrast, the OnePlus 8 price is set at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800). UK pricing details are GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 57,400) and GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 67,000), respectively. The phone has Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow (only 12GB+256GB) colour shades to choose from. A Polar Silver colour is also available, exclusive to Verizon. It will go on sale starting April 21 in the UK (and other European regions) and April 29 in the US. Once again, pre-orders start from today. OnePlus is yet to announce its India pricing and availability details, but they can be expected to be revealed later this month.

At the online-only launch event, OnePlus also announced its latest, more affordable wireless headphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, priced at $49.95 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with an Alert Slider to let you easily turn off ringtone alerts. The phone also includes dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology and offers Audio 3D and Audio Zoom features. Further, there is an upgraded Haptic Vibration engine that is touted to deliver 11 percent more powerful vibrating effects over what was available on the previous-generation OnePlus flagship.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The phone has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It also features a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It also features a 10-bit colour panel and an HDR10+ rating. OnePlus at the launch event said it has been awarded an A+ rating by DisplayMate, breaking 13 records.

It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor — along with an f/1.78 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The primary camera sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.44 telephoto lens and OIS support, paired with a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor that includes an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor that will bring artistic lighting effects and filters, along with an f/2.4 lens. Moreover, the smartphone offers 3x hybrid support and 4K video recording at 30/ 60fps.

For selfies, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens and 1.0-micron pixel size.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage options, both of which aren't expandable using a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, flicker detect sensor, front RGB sensor, laser sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has provided a 4,510mAh battery on the OnePlus 8 Pro that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless, apart from reverse wireless charging. Besides, the phone measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

OnePlus 8 specifications, features

Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 also has dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos sound and the new Haptic Vibration engine. The new smartphone has also retained the alert slider that is a legacy feature in the OnePlus phones — similar to the mute switch on the iPhone.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30/ 60fps.

OnePlus 8 comes with triple rear cameras

On the selfies part, there is the 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane storage options that aren't expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has offered a 4,300mAh battery on the OnePlus 8 that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A). Lastly, the phone measures 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and weighs 180 grams.