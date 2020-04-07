OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are among the most anticipated phones of 2020, and the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled on April 14. The two phones have seen numerous leaks so far and CEO Pete Lau has begun revealing key details of the two phones bit by bit. The OnePlus 8 series is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and come with software optimisations to bring faster read and write speeds than its predecessor. The company has also revealed the OnePlus 8 series will be priced below $1,000. Full specifications and high resolution renders of the two have also leaked online, here's a lowdown of everything we seem to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones right now.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price (expected)

In a recent interview, Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series of phones won't cost more than $1,000 (roughly Rs. 76,400). This suggests that the most expensive OnePlus 8 series phone will still be cheaper than the base Samsung Galaxy S20 5G option that starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 76,400).

There's little clarity on the exact pricing detail of each OnePlus 8-series phone right now. The OnePlus 8 Pro is leaked to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options while the OnePlus 8 is tipped to come in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black models. More options may become official at launch.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 design (expected)

The OnePlus 8 Pro render leak suggests that the phone will have a quad camera setup at the back and a hole-punch display. The cutout will be placed on the top left of the screen, and there will be little to no bezels on all sides of the display. The camera module will be positioned in the top centre of the back panel, with three sensors aligned vertically and one on the side. The phone is also seen to include laser autofocus and a dual-tone flash.

The OnePlus 8 leaked renders, on the other hand, suggest that the phone will sport triple rear sensors at the back. Apart from the lack of one sensor, the design of the OnePlus 8 is similar to that of the Pro variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 specifications (expected)

The two phones are teased to support 5G and come with a 120Hz Fluid Display. The phones are confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and they will incorporate LPDDR5 RAM, bringing faster transfer rate while reducing power consumption. The two phones can reach a transfer rate of 6,400Mbps at a bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s. LPDDR5 also brings 45 percent lower power consumption when compared with the previous LPDDR4 generation. The OnePlus 8 phones will offer UFS 3.0 flash storage with added software additions like Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster (HPB) to ramp up read and write speeds even more.

As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Internal storage options will include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As for cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro quad rear setup is tipped to include two 48-megapixel cameras, one 8-megapixel camera, and a fourth 5-megapixel sensor. Up front there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is expected to pack 4,510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T and 30W wireless charging support as well. Furthermore, it will also support 3W reverse wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 8 is rumoured to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to pack 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The OnePlus 8 has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the phone is listed to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone packs a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T support. This variant is listed to not offer any IP rating.

OnePlus 8 leaks look exciting but when will the phones launch in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.