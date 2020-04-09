OnePlus 8 series is set to launch on April 14. But just days ahead of the official launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 alleged price details have surfaced online. OnePlus is likely to follow its trend of offering new smartphones with prices higher than their predecessors. The reasons that the company could give for increasing the prices is likely to be the additional hardware tweaks to enable features such as wireless charging and 5G support. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price (expected)

The OnePlus 8 Pro price is rumoured to be set between EUR 919 and EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 76,000-76,900) in Europe for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 1,009 and EUR 1,019 (roughly Rs. 83,500-84,400). The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is said to carry a price tag of between EUR 719 and EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 59,500-60,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in Europe. However, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to be priced between EUR 819 and EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 67,800-68,700).

To give some perspective, the OnePlus 7T is available in Europe with a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other front, comes at EUR 759 (roughly Rs. 62,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. All this suggests how OnePlus would increase the prices of its new models over the OnePlus 7T series that was launched in September.

The leaked prices comes courtesy European retailer Alsa.sk that briefly listed the OnePlus 8 models on its website. German website WinFuture was able to spot the listings before they were taken down.

OnePlus hasn't yet revealed the pricing details of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. Nevertheless, CEO Pete Lau in a recent media interview did confirm that the OnePlus 8 series won't be priced over $1,000 (roughly Rs. 76,400). This suggests that the new phones would be costlier than the OnePlus 7T models.

The OnePlus 8 models are so far teased to come with 5G support and offer a 120Hz Fluid Display. The company has also confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 865 SoC on both phones. Similarly, there will be LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage. There will also be Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging support in addition to fast wired charging. All this would result in some increment in the component costs and thus bring the increased prices.

OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus 8 series launch on April 14. The event will also be the place where the company would unveil its new Bullets Wireless earphones.

OnePlus 8 leaks look exciting but when will the phones launch in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.