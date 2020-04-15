OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price in India was teased just hours after the two new smartphones were launched in global markets. The Chinese company has suggested that the pricing of both new OnePlus phones wouldn't be dollar converts. However, it hasn't provided any concrete details. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 both come with a hole-punch display notch and have a matte-frosted glass protection at the back. The smartphones also come with 5G support.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price in India

The OnePlus India account on Twitter has posted a teaser image to hint at the pricing announcement of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. The image carries a text that reads, “We don't speak dollars. India prices coming soon.” This hopefully, suggests that we could see some drop in the India prices of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 over what's announced for the US market.

Good things come to those who w8 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/t7OrAPlNBR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2020

Nevertheless, to give you some perspective, the OnePlus 8 Pro price is set at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and $999 (roughly Rs. 76,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 8 price, on the other hand, starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Furthermore, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 carries a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800).

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Launch Impressions

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are coming to the US on April 29, while their sales will start in the UK and other European regions on April 21. However, OnePlus hasn't yet announced any details about the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India. The launch is likely to take place shortly after the lockdown gets over on May 3, though.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there's an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, paired with an f/1.78 lens. You'll also get an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a dedicated 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. Further, the phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus has provided up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage on the OnePlus 8 Pro that isn't expandable via microSD card. The smartphone also has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies.

OnePlus 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 also comes with a similar list of specifications that you'll get with the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, there are some changes. The display, for instance, is a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel that has up to 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup instead of a quad rear camera setup and includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front, along with an f/2.45 lens.

OnePlus has offered up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane storage on the OnePlus 8. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T.