OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Site: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 June 2020 07:00 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro was launched as a flagship smartphone by OnePlus in April

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two distinct storage variants
  • The phone was initially planned to go on sale on May 29
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in limited quantities

OnePlus 8 Pro is set to go on sale in India today, at 12pm (noon) IST. The first OnePlus 8 Pro sale that comes exactly two months after its official launch will take place through Amazon and OnePlus.in. The smartphone was originally planned to go on sale on May 29, though it was delayed. Last week, OnePlus announced that the flagship OnePlus phone will be available only in limited qualities due to its “huge demand” in the country. The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched alongside the OnePlus 8 in April. While the OnePlus 8 Pro hasn't been available for purchase in the country so far due to initial production/supply hiccups, the OnePlus 8 went on sale a couple of times in the past.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The phone comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Sale offers on the OnePlus 8 Pro include a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions as well as Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000. Furthermore, the phone will be available along with no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST today, via Amazon.in and the OnePlus India website. At the moment, exact offline store availability hasn't been confirmed.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support. Besides, the phone measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus
