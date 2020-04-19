OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been revealed, alongside the prices for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones. The prices are much lower than the prices of the smartphones and headphones in the US. What's also worth noting is that the company has launched a brand new variant of the OnePlus 8 in India - the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant - which hasn't been unveiled globally. Read on for details of the OnePlus 8 series pricing in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price in India

The OnePlus 8 has a starting price of Rs. 41,999, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro starting price is Rs. 54,999. As mentioned, these are much lower than US pricing, where OnePlus 8 starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) and the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,000). The OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India from May, and no precise availability details have yet been detailed. Interested buyers can choose to be notified via Amazon India.

These prices were first revealed via OnePlus' Red Cable Club forum and then confirmed by OnePlus India in an emailed statement. The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at Rs. 41,999 and this is exclusive to Amazon India. The middle variant of OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage has been priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs. 49,999. These two variants will be available “across all online and offline channels”, OnePlus said, which means Amazon India, the OnePlus India website, and presumably the OnePlus experience store and Croma.

OnePlus 8 price in India was revealed via its Red Cable Club forum

The OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 54,999 and the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 59,999. OnePlus 8 Pro will be available via Amazon India and offline stores.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. As a front camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage options, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the company has provided a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless, apart from reverse wireless charging. It measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM options, a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 2-megapixel secondary sensor + 16-megapixel tertiary sensor), a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor front camera, 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane storage options, the same connectivity options, an in-display fingerprint sensor, apart from a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A). It measures 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and weighs 180 grams.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India, specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India is Rs. 1,999. In the US, they were priced at $49.95 (roughly Rs. 3,800). They feature a IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. They also have a 9.2mm dynamic driver apart from super bass tone. There is a Low Latency Mode on the wireless headphones, where latency is reduced to 110ms. They weigh 28 grams, and are said to have an improved wireless range of 10 metres. In terms of connectivity, they feature Bluetooth v5.0 and charge using a USB Type-C port. Three silicon earbuds come in the pack.

