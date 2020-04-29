Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pre-Bookings Open in India, Sale Date Revealed

You will need to purchase a Rs. 1,000 OnePlus Amazon.in e-Gift Card through Amazon to pre-book the OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 April 2020 10:40 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pre-Bookings Open in India, Sale Date Revealed

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 were launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 pre-bookings are live through Amazon
  • Amazon will offer Rs. 1,000 as cashback to customers who pre-book phones
  • OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 price in India start Rs. 41,999

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are now available for pre-bookings in India. The pre-bookings are live through Amazon, with the sale date for both OnePlus 8 phones scheduled for May 11. Customers pre-ordering the OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 are entitled to receive Rs. 1,000 as cashback. The new development notably comes amid the national lockdown that has restricted the sale of smartphones in the country among other non-essential items. However, companies including OnePlus rival Xiaomi and Samsung are taking pre-orders for their existing models to generate revenue and prepare for when the lockdown lifts.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 pre-booking details

As per a dedicated microsite created by Amazon, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are available for pre-bookings along with Rs. 1,000 cashback. You need to purchase a Rs. 1,000 OnePlus Amazon.in e-Gift Card on the Amazon India site until May 10 to pre-book your latest OnePlus phone. The gift card will be delivered through an email. Once received, you need to redeem the gift card on the online marketplace for getting the OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 between May 11 and June 30. This will make you entitled to receive a Rs. 1,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance within 30 days of your purchase.

In addition to the availability through Amazon, the OnePlus 8 series will also be available for purchase via the OnePlus India site and offline retail channels. The pre-bookings are, however, exclusive to Amazon. Notably, the base variant of OnePlus 8 phone is exclusive to Amazon, and will not be sold via any other sales channel.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price in India

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. In contrast, the OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus 8 also comes in 8GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 44,999, whereas its top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 49,999.

OnePlus also recently listed the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box versions that are designed to please fans anticipating the two new flagship models. The OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box edition carries a price tag of Rs. 60,999, while the OnePlus 8 pop-up box version is priced at Rs. 45,999. Notably, the pop-up box offerings include the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 8 alongside the Bullets Wireless Z headphones and two cases (Cyan Bumper case and Karbon Bumper case). The pop-up box models will be available only through the OnePlus India site.

To recall, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 as its latest smartphones earlier this month. Both phones come with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and have a hole-punch display along with a Fluid AMOLED panel.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pre-Bookings Open in India, Sale Date Revealed
