OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus India Website, Prices Revealed

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up boxes are not yet available for sale.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 April 2020 17:16 IST
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were launched with Bullets Wireless Z earlier this month

Highlights
  • Pop-up events normally happen hours after the launch of OnePlus products
  • OnePlus is organising pop-up event online due to coronavirus pandemic
  • Pop-up boxes also include Bullets Wireless Z and two phone cases

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up boxes are now listed on OnePlus India website, however, they are not up for sale or pre-orders just yet. The development comes days after the company announced the India prices for the new OnePlus 8 smartphones and accessories that were launched on April 14. Traditionally, the company organises pop-up events at various locations, hours after launching its new OnePlus products. During the events, OnePlus showcases these products and in some cases even allow fans to purchase the newly launched devices before they officially hit the market. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown in India, Oneplus is organising it's pop-up events online and is showcasing pop-up boxes.

In India, OnePlus is offering the pop-up box with the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 8 and 12GB + 256GB variant of OnePlus 8 Pro. Both the phones are offered in either Onyx Black or Glacial Green colour options. Apart from this, both the boxes also include the brand-new Bullets Wireless Z (black) along with two smartphone cases (Cyan Bumper case + Karbon Bumper case). As mentioned, the boxes are not up for sale just yet, however, customers can select the 'Notify Me' option to get updates on their availability via e-mail.

In terms of the pricing, the OnePlus 8 pop-up box is listed at Rs. 45,999 while the OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box is priced at Rs. 60,999. Both the prices are inclusive of all taxes.

To recall, OnePlus announced the prices of its new products earlier this week. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of OnePlus 8 has been priced at Rs. 44,999 while the price of 12GB + 256GB storage variant of OnePlus 8 Pro is set at Rs. 59,999. Moreover, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is priced at Rs. 1,999.

Currently, the exact sale date of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is still unclear and OnePlus has just said that these will go on sale next month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 pop-up box, OnePlus 8 Pro pop up box, OnePlus 8 price, OnePlus 8 Pro price
YouTube Originals Embrace Lockdown With Melinda Gates, MrBeast, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, More
