Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are getting improvements to power consumption performance and system stability.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2020 18:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.8 update is reportedly 155MB in size

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are getting April 2020 security patch
  • Both phones are receiving Wi-Fi performance improvements
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have reportedly got camera improvements

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving new OxygenOS updates with the April 2020 security patch. The updates for both phones bring camera improvements, network improvements, and system optimisations. The OnePlus 8 in India is reportedly getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 version through an over-the-air (OTA) update while the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.8 version. As there are multiple region-specific builds for the two phones, there are some features that are only available in certain regions.

The official changelog shared by the company reveals that the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.8 through an OTA update. It comes with system improvements that include touch and interaction experience optimisations, improvements to power consumption performance, better system stability, along with the Android security patch for April 2020. Bluetooth stability and compatibility has also been improved. The update improves the camera shooting experience and stability as well. In terms of network improvements, the performance and stability of Wi-Fi has been improved. Further, network latency for online games as well as smoothness has been optimised. Further, OnePlus 8 Pro is getting other improvements, like video playing effect in low brightness and HDR (High Dynamic Range) video effect optimisation. As per an update screenshot shared by 9to5Google, OnePlus 8 Pro update is 155MB in size. The users can look for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

 

A report by XDA Developers states that the OnePlus 8 is also getting the same improvements via OxygenOS 10.5.7 update, except for video playing effect and HDR video effect optimisation.

OnePlus says this OTA update will be incremental and will reach a small percentage of users today, May 14, with a broader rollout starting in a few days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  6. Realme Watch Officially Teased, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  7. JVC HA-FX65BN Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Vodafone Idea Introduces Voice-Based Contactless Recharges Amid Coronavirus
  10. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Mysterious Vivo Phone Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics
  3. Huawei Foldable Phone With Galaxy Fold-Like Design Reported to Launch This Year, Tipped to Be Aggressively Priced
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations
  5. Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked
  6. Astronomers Find Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Our Galaxy
  7. Dell Alienware m15 (2020), m17 (2020), Alienware Area-51m (2020) Debut With 10th Gen Intel Processors
  8. Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5-Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details
  10. Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com