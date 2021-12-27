Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Get OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 Update With December 2021 Security Patch

OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro will be upgraded to December 2021 Android Security Patch with new OxygenOS update.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 December 2021 13:26 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Get OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 Update With December 2021 Security Patch

New OxygenOS update fix WhatsApp crash problem

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Series getting December 2021 Android security patch
  • OnePlus 8 gets OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 as the latest firmware version
  • OnePlus has optimised the Settings UI in the new update

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have started getting the latest OxygenOS update. The update packs the December 2021 Android security patch, a couple of bug fixes, and other minor improvements. New OxygenOS update is said to fix the WhatsApp crash issue being experienced by users of OnePlus 8 series phones. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus users in a phased manner, and the company has listed builds for EU, Global, and India variants of the phones. Both of the OnePlus 8 series phones will get similar improvements with the new update.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 update changelog

OnePlus has announced the changelog on the OnePlus forum. The latest update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro comes in the form of firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.

Both OnePlus 8 series handsets get similar changes with the new update. The changelog mentions optimisation of the UI display of Settings interface. As mentioned, Google Assistant and Google Pay get fixes that enable display of apps in the Setup Wizard. Alongside, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get fixes for the WhatsApp crash problem.

The changelog says the OnePlus phones are also getting the December 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus has listed builds for the EU, Global, and India variants of the smartphones, with the OnePlus 8 Pro receiving 11.0.10.10.IN11BA, 11.0.10.10.IN11AA​, and 11.0.10.10.IN11DA builds respectively, and the OnePlus 8 receiving 11.0.10.10.IN21BA, 11.0.10.10.IN21AA, and 11.0.10.10.IN21DA builds.

The Chinese tech brand hasn't mentioned the size of the OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 yet. However, it is advised to update your OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro devices while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.

OnePlus will roll out of the update in a phased manner and should reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Keen OnePlus users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OxygenOS 11.0.10.10, OnePlus, Android update, OnePlus changelog
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Shiba Inu Defeats Bitcoin, Ether to Rank as Most Popular Crypto of 2021 on CoinMarketCap Index
OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4, Pre-Registrations Begin

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Get OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 Update With December 2021 Security Patch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  3. OnePlus 8 Series OxygenOS Update Brings December Security Patch, Fixes
  4. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Shiba Inu Becomes ‘Most Popular Cryptocurrency’ on CoinMarketCap
  10. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts India Platform, Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Series Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Spotted on Geekbench; Specifications Teased
  2. iPhone Maker Foxconn Said to Extend Closure, Workers’ Hostels Inspected
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4, Pre-Registrations Begin
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Get OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 Update With December 2021 Security Patch
  5. Shiba Inu Defeats Bitcoin, Ether to Rank as Most Popular Crypto of 2021 on CoinMarketCap Index
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Crosses $1 Billion, Third-Fastest Ever Behind Endgame and Infinity War
  7. WhatsApp Tipped to Bring Redesigned Contact Info Page, Ability to Search Specific Nearby Businesses
  8. Scientists Find 'Largest Cluster' of Nearly 100 Free-Floating Planets in a Single Star-Forming Region
  9. Apple Supplier Foxconn Directed by Tamil Nadu to Upgrade Basic Infrastructure Facilities Following Protest
  10. Tecno Pova 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched as the Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com