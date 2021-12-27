OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have started getting the latest OxygenOS update. The update packs the December 2021 Android security patch, a couple of bug fixes, and other minor improvements. New OxygenOS update is said to fix the WhatsApp crash issue being experienced by users of OnePlus 8 series phones. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus users in a phased manner, and the company has listed builds for EU, Global, and India variants of the phones. Both of the OnePlus 8 series phones will get similar improvements with the new update.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 update changelog

OnePlus has announced the changelog on the OnePlus forum. The latest update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro comes in the form of firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.10.10.

Both OnePlus 8 series handsets get similar changes with the new update. The changelog mentions optimisation of the UI display of Settings interface. As mentioned, Google Assistant and Google Pay get fixes that enable display of apps in the Setup Wizard. Alongside, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get fixes for the WhatsApp crash problem.

The changelog says the OnePlus phones are also getting the December 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus has listed builds for the EU, Global, and India variants of the smartphones, with the OnePlus 8 Pro receiving 11.0.10.10.IN11BA, 11.0.10.10.IN11AA​, and 11.0.10.10.IN11DA builds respectively, and the OnePlus 8 receiving 11.0.10.10.IN21BA, 11.0.10.10.IN21AA, and 11.0.10.10.IN21DA builds.

The Chinese tech brand hasn't mentioned the size of the OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 yet. However, it is advised to update your OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro devices while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.

OnePlus will roll out of the update in a phased manner and should reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Keen OnePlus users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.